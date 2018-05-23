Art Rooney thinks standing with a raised fist constitutes disrespect of the anthem

Getty Images

The NFL’s new policy says that every player on the field “shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.” But what constitutes showing respect? That is unclear.

Several NFL players have chosen to stand for the anthem but raise a fist. Does that constitute respect?

Not according to Steelers owner Art Rooney, who told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he thinks raising a fist would constitute disrespect of the anthem. Rooney also said linking arms during the anthem would constitute disrespect, which is surprising given that several NFL owners chose to link arms during the anthem last season.

“I think any form of protest is a form of protest. We didn’t define exactly what you have to be doing to be out there, but I think everybody understands what it means to be respectful during the anthem,” Rooney told Birkett when approached at the league meeting.

However, Rooney was sharing only his own personal belief, and he said there is not (yet) a written policy defining what constitutes “respect” and what constitutes “disrespect.” Which means the NFL is far from finished figuring out exactly how to navigate these waters.