Baker Mayfield throws three interceptions in rough OTA

Getty Images

Bad things come in threes.

Baker Mayfield, third on the depth chart behind Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton, threw three interceptions in Wednesday’s organized team activity, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Worse still, the Heisman Trophy winner nearly had two other passes picked off as the Hard Knocks cameras documented the rookie’s every move.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is making Mayfield earn the job, though Jackson continues to insist that won’t be this season. Taylor will enter the season as the Browns’ starter, with nothing — not even Hard Knocks — creating a quarterback controversy, Jackson said.

“Tyrod’s our starting quarterback,” Jackson said, via Cabot. “Baker’s our No. 1 pick. He’s our quarterback of the future. I’ve said that since this happened. I don’t think that will change. I want those guys to be exposed [on Hard Knocks] for what they do, because I think our fans want to know them and what makes the tick. But at the same time, I don’t think it should put any more pressure on what we need to do as a football team about who’s playing quarterback for us.”