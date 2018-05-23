Baker Mayfield working with the threes at Browns OTAs

AP

Even though the Browns took Baker Mayfield first overall, he’s not working with the first team.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Mayfield was the third quarterback in drills during Browns OTAs Wednesday, behind both Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton.

That’s not surprising, in and of itself.

As much as they obviously like Mayfield, it’s generally better for any rookie to not be hit with the burden of expectations that comes with being ordained as the day one starter.

And it’s not as if Taylor’s not a perfectly capable NFL quarterback. He just led the Bills to a season in which they snapped a 17-year playoff drought (despite his coaches nearly torpedoing the effort by benching him and watching his replacement throw five picks).