Brian Robison took a pay cut from Vikings

Defensive end Brian Robison addressed someone’s lingering doubt about his plans for the 2018 season earlier this month with a tweet announcing that he would be playing a 12th season for the Vikings.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Robison adjusted his contract before confirming the continuation of his career. Yates reports that Robison agreed to cut his base salary from $3.2 million to $1.015 million in the final year of his current deal.

Robison joined the Vikings as a fourth-round pick in 2007 and has missed just three games over the last 11 seasons. After six years as a starter, Robison moved back into a reserve role last season and posted 20 tackles and four sacks in his 15 appearances for the NFC North champs.

The most recent NFLPA salary cap report had the Vikings with just over $17.1 million in cap space for the coming season.