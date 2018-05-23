Brock Osweiler tweaking his mechanics while competing for backup job

AP

Adam Gase knows Brock Osweiler well, having worked with the quarterback when they were in Denver together from 2012-14. The Dolphins coach still believes in Osweiler despite the quarterback’s struggles over the past two seasons.

“We’re just working on a few things to tweak a few things mechanically,” Gase said Wednesday, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Nothing big. We’re just trying to get him back in rhythm to where we were three or four years ago, however long it’s been. It’s coming back to him really fast.”

Osweiler is with his fourth team in three years. He went 8-10 with 20 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while starting 14 games for the Texans in 2016 and four for the Broncos last season. He also had a pit stop in Cleveland in between.

Osweiler is comfortable in Gase’s offense, which has helped in his competition with David Fales for the backup job behind Ryan Tannehill.

“It’s not too far off from the last time he was really in this system,” Gase said. “He’s been good. It’s been good to be around him again. He’s got a great energy level. I think he’s enjoying kind of being with that group and working with the receivers he’s been working with.”