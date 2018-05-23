Buccaneers bring back Bernard Reedy

Getty Images

Wide receiver Bernard Reedy opened last season with the Buccaneers and he’ll try to do the same after closing out the 2017 campaign with the Patriots.

The Buccaneers announced that they have signed Reedy to their 90-man roster on Wednesday. They waived wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck, who joined the team last week, with an injury designation.

Reedy’s relationship with Bucs coach Dirk Koetter goes back even further than last season as he first played for Koetter while he was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator in 2015. He joined the Bucs the next year and made his first regular season appearance last year.

Reedy caught two passes for 21 yards and ran three times for 17 yards in nine games. He also returned kickoffs and punts before being released in November and went on to return four punts in two games with the Patriots.