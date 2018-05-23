Chargers will explore all tight end options after Hunter Henry injury

Getty Images

The Chargers were looking for tight end Hunter Henry to have a big season in 2018, but it will be 2019 before he’s on the field again.

Henry tore his ACL during Tuesday’s practice on what General Manager Tom Telesco called “a very routine, non-contact play” and Telesco said the tight end is understandably “taking it tough.” Telesco said he assured Henry he hadn’t let the team down, but there’s still a need at tight end to consider.

The first name that pops to mind is Antonio Gates, who has spent his entire career with the Chargers and is currently unemployed after the Chargers said he wasn’t in their plans this year. Telesco was asked if that’s changed in light of Henry’s contract.

“We’ll look at all the options that are out there. We’ve got time to do it right now,” Telesco said, via Greg Beachem of the Associated Press.

Marcedes Lewis (who is set to visit the Packers), Julius Thomas and Coby Fleener are other available veteran tight ends, although none have the history with the team and quarterback Philip Rivers that Gates can bring to the table. Virgil Green, Braedon Bowman and Sean Culkin are among the tight ends already on the roster.