Christopher Johnson pledges not to force players to stand for anthem

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2018, 2:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

On the anthem issue, Big Shield has a few cracks.

Apart from 49ers owner Jed York abstaining from the vote, Jets CEO Christopher Johnson has made it clear that he won’t punish players who violate the new mandate to “respect” the flag.

“I do not like imposing any club-specific rules,” Johnson said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players. I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest. There are some big, complicated issues that we’re all struggling with, and our players are on the front lines. I don’t want to come down on them like a ton of bricks, and I won’t. There will be no club fines or suspensions or any sort of repercussions. If the team gets fined, that’s just something I’ll have to bear.”

Making Johnson’s stance on this intensely political issue even more intriguing is the fact that he’s running the team solely because President Donald Trump made Johnson’s brother, Woody, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. Christopher’s stance, if it results in more protests, will eventually draw the ire of the New York native who currently resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

It remains to be seen whether the fines will increase with each violation, under the notion of progressive discipline that the NFL uses for violations of in-game safety rules. If so, it could get very expensive for Johnson and the Jets.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Christopher Johnson pledges not to force players to stand for anthem

  1. “Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest.”

    Anthem issue aside, that’s a pretty spineless statement from someone who cuts the check for their employees.

  2. I wish you were by my boss, I would protest all day long and bring the down the revenue for your company.

  3. Thats funny – he isnt the one who issues fines for employees that breach the company policy. If my employer forced me to sit for the anthem I would quit and find a new job since it is not my belief but I respect authority.

  5. “Don’t like imposing club specific rules”?

    What?

    You tell them what to practice, you tell them when to practice, you tell them what to wear on road trips, you tell them what penalties not to commit, you tell them what to say to the media, you tell them not to use steroids, you tell them not to drink and drive, you tell them not to abuse their spouse.

    What a coward.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!