Cowboys players give a collective shrug at anthem policy

The Cowboys are one of only a handful of teams not to have a player protest during the national anthem, and owner Jerry Jones recently reiterated his stance on the issue.

It sounds as if Cowboys players will continue to abide by Jones’ wishes and stand for the anthem as no one in the team’s locker room Wednesday appeared upset at the NFL’s new anthem policy.

“I’m pretty sure we all know kind of what Jerry said, his statement last year. I don’t see that changing,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “. . . I’m glad they came to an agreement. I’ll be out there standing.”

Even the Cowboys’ new players are ready to stand for the anthem.

“I’m the type of person that I respect the people that’s over there fighting for us,” new receiver Tavon Austin said. “Whoever want to sit down, that’s on them. Whoever want to stand up, same to them, too. I’m the type of person that I believe in what I believe in, and I stand on it.”

The NFL’s new policy calls for all league and team personnel on the field to stand during the playing of the anthem while eliminating the requirement that all league and team personnel be on the field for the playing of the song. It also calls for the league to discipline teams whose personnel do not comply with the policy and allows teams to set their own “work rules” regarding players who do not stand during the playing of the song.

“I feel like I’m not an owner . . . yet,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said, “so I can’t make none of those rules. I’ve just got to abide by them. It’s still a business at the end of the day, so it is what it is.”

While Ezekiel Elliott said “it’s guys’ opinion to do whatever they want to do,” team captain Sean Lee was adamant that the issue won’t divide the locker room.

“I think it’s a passionate issue, and I think it’s going to take time,” Lee said. “This is something that’s not just going to change. I think this is something that over time, you have to continue to work to respect each other’s views, and it’s not going to be easy. Hopefully something will come where we all work to move forward and agree with each other.

“But . . . we’ve had conversations in the past about respecting each other’s beliefs. We know we’re teammates. This is a brotherhood here and we’re working toward a common goal, and at times, people have different views. The No. 1 thing we talked about is making sure we support each other; that we stay together; we stay unified; and we support each other. I think that’s what we’ll do going forward.”