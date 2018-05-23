Davante Adams ready to step up on the field and off in Jordy Nelson’s absence

Getty Images

Once the “shock” wore off in a phone call from Jordy Nelson in March, Davante Adams realized what Nelson’s departure meant for him and for the Packers offense. Adams now is the leader among the team’s receiving corps and the undisputed No. 1 wideout.

“He’s going to be looked at as more of the go-to guy outside the building,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Naturally, that would probably be the progression for fans to think that way, but I throw it to the open guy. He happens to be open a lot. So I’m sure he’s going to get a lot of opportunities to continue to be that guy.

“He’s just got to continue to improve on what he’s done every year. He’s gotten better every year. If he can play 16 games, he’s a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver.”

Adams could get more snaps in the slot this fall, Rodgers suggested, taking on the role Nelson held the past couple of seasons. Adams could get more targets and more catches, too, with Rodgers playing a full season.

Adams made 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns last season despite playing almost 10 full games with Brett Hundley at quarterback.

At the moment, though, Adams is more concerned with becoming a mentor to rookies J’Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in the receivers room.

“I feel like I’m an old man sometimes, ‘Ah, I need to stop. I’m not a Year 12 vet,’” Adams said. “But at the same time, when you’re the second-oldest guy in the room, they look to you for that type of stuff. So it’s not a problem for me at all to step up.”