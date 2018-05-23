Dolphins owner chimes in on Matt Patricia situation

Getty Images

It’s been only two weeks since a report emerged that Lions coach Matt Patricia had been indicted for aggravated sexual assault 22 years ago. With the alleged victim remaining silent in the aftermath of Patricia’s effort to “defend my honor and clear my name,” the story has quickly reached the point where there’s nothing more to say about it.

And then Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said something about it. Approached by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the initial instinct from Ross seemed to be to say nothing. He probably should have acted fully on that instinct.

“I don’t really know,” Ross said Wednesday, via Birkett. “They’re so thorough in all their search. It was unfortunate. Thank God he’s cleared and can [coach]. Hey, that’s life today. Everybody’s looking at everything. You guys, you look under every leaf and you’re going to find something and it’s unfortunate for people. But I understand he never even slept with her.”

With Patricia avoiding 13 days ago a question from reporters as to whether he contends that he had consensual sex with the alleged victim, the last remark from Ross are eye opening. But it’s not clear whether Ross really knows what he’s talking about on the topic.

“I mean, I talked to our guys, our personnel people,” Ross said. “People know him. He’s a fabulous guy. It’s great for Detroit.”

Ross would probably admit that he said more than he should have said. Especially since the alleged victim quite possibly is paying close attention to the situation, contemplating whether to tell her story, more than two decades after the fact. Even if the allegation as originally made was false, nothing stops her from making the false allegation again — especially since this time around she wouldn’t have to face a withering cross examination from a lawyer charged with keeping Patricia out of prison.

So the best move for everyone associated with the NFL is to say nothing. If this thing eventually blows up on Patrica, it also will blow up on the league at large.