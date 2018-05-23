Doug Baldwin “not surprised” by new anthem rule

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
When it comes to the issue of players protesting during the national anthem, few have provided more thoughtful, reasonable explanations about the situation than Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin. On Wednesday, however, Baldwin didn’t have much to say after the new took away the players’ right to protest.

I’m not surprised,” Baldwin told ESPN 710 in Seattle. The NFL cares about one thing and that’s the NFL. That’s the bottom line. . . . I’m not surprised, I’m disappointed.”

Baldwin also described the rule as tone deaf, and he said he’s been in contact with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Last year, Baldwin raised a point that will get even more focus now that players and league personnel are required to respect the flag.

“We’re not talking about people who are in the stands drunk during the national anthem with their hats still on, yelling at players, cussing during the National Anthem,” Baldwin said in August, more than a month before President Trump’s comments turned the NFL upside down. “We’re not talking about that.”

We’ll be talking about it plenty as the 2018 season approaches, because the conduct of fans who helped pressure the league into unilaterally removing the players’ right to protest, to the extent it hasn’t been an issue in the past, will be now.

And it means everyone needs to be out of the restrooms, away from the concession stands, out of the concourse areas, at their seats or in the aisles, hats off, hands on hearts, phones in pockets, mouths shut (unless singing or trying to), and solemn respect and reverence for the anthem and the flag. And if teams and players will be subject to fines and other punishment if they fail to comply, fans should be subject to ejection, too.

If you think that sounds ridiculous and unacceptable, congratulations. You’re dangerously close to getting it.

  3. Baldwin for Seahawks NFLPA representative! I’d love Russ for it too, but Russ has to deal with our O-Line which means he may be busy running for his life all year.

  5. First, if an individual wishes to act a certain way during the playing of the national anthem, as long as their actions are not harming anyone else, that is their right in this country. That is called “the right of the people to petition the Government for a redress of grievances”, and it SHALL NOT be infringed, whether we agree with what they are doing or not.

    Secondly, no one has had their “rights” taken away from them. If NFL players wish to kneel during the national anthem, they have every right to. That said, their employers have every right to attempt to punish them for their actions, and the consumers (fans) have every right to not support the player’s product.

    Third, if it was fan pressure that caused the NFL to instigate punishment, it would come from the ones standing with their hands over their hearts, not the ones “in the restrooms with their hats on, on their phones”.

