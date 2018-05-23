Doug Marrone: Not for me to explain A.J. Bouye, Jalen Ramsey absences

Getty Images

The Jaguars were among the teams starting the OTA phase of their offseason programs on Tuesday and the team took the field without their starting cornerbacks.

Neither A.J. Bouye nor Jalen Ramsey was in attendance on Tuesday, which continues a trend from the earlier stages of the team’s voluntary work this year and head coach Doug Marrone said any explanation for their absence would have to come from the players themselves.

“One of the things that I’m big on is not to create messages through the media, me as a head coach doing that,” Marrone said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I have been communicating with them, and I’m sure when the time is right they will explain their reasons. I don’t think it is for me to sit up here and explain their reasons.”

Bouye is entering the second year of the five-year, $67.5 million contract he signed in Jacksonville last year while Ramsey is still a year away from being able to negotiate an extension with the team, so it seems unlikely that contract issues will be part of any eventual explanation.