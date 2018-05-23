Ezekiel Elliott: I know the player I am; everyone in the league knows the player I am

AP

Ezekiel Elliott ranked 54th in the NFL Network’s list of top-100 players. No one had to tell him.

The Cowboys running back already knew.

“It is what it is. I missed six games,” Elliott said Wednesday.

Elliott, though, concedes that his ranking “should be” higher a year from now. He ranked seventh a year ago after he led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

“I know the player I am,” Elliott said. “You guys know the player I am. Everyone in the league knows the player I am. So I don’t really need verification from a top-100 list.”

Elliott served a six-game suspension last season after a lengthy court battle with the NFL, which ruled he violated the league’s personal conduct policy. Owner Jerry Jones said earlier this month he expects a more “focused” Elliott this season with nothing weighing on Elliott off the field.

Elliott agreed with the word “relief” as he prepares for the 2018 season.

“I definitely do,” Elliott said.” “I’m excited for this year. I have high expectations for myself.”

The Cowboys have high expectations for Elliott, too, having revamped their offensive line and made the running back the unquestioned centerpiece of their offense.

“From Day 1, Zeke’s one of those guys who loves football, has a great competitive spirit about him and comes to work every day so we’ve seen that right from the start,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Obviously what went on last year is distracting to anyone, I thought he handled it really well, fought through it and did a really good job for us at the end of the year. There’s no question he’s locked in and focused on what he needs to do to prepare play his best football for us. He’s had a good offseason.”