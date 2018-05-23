Falcons add Ricky Ortiz to fullback mix

Getty Images

The Falcons didn’t re-sign Derrick Coleman after the 2017 season and they now have three players competing for a spot at fullback.

The latest addition is Ricky Ortiz, who was signed by the Falcons on Wednesday. Cornerback Joseph Putu, who signed with the team after going undrafted in April, was waived in a corresponding move.

Ortiz signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent last year and stuck with the team through the preseason. He ran three times for eight yards and caught four passes for 21 yards in four exhibition games before finding his way to Baltimore’s practice squad.

The Falcons signed two undrafted rookie fullbacks earlier this month. Luke McNitt and Daniel Marx will join Ortiz in competition for a full-time run at the position.