Falcons don’t expect to see Julio Jones until minicamp

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is skipping OTAs, while he waits for a new contract.

And he’s likely to miss the rest of them, as well.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he didn’t expect his star wide receiver back with the team until their mandatory minicamp in June.

“I know the topic of Mr. Julio Jones is on a number of people’s mind,” Quinn said. “I want to let you know that Julio and I speak regularly. I was fully aware that he wasn’t going to be here for the start of the offseason program and I was also aware that he wasn’t going to be here this past Monday.”

Mr. Jones is going to be able to buy a lot of top hats when he eventually gets his new deal, as the receiver market has exploded this offseason and he’s better than any of the guys who have benefitted from it lately.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said yesterday that things were “fine” and that it was just “a process we have to go through.”

Jones has three years left on his previous five-year, $71.2 million deal, and is the eight-highest-paid receiver in the league.

“I think like at this time of year as business grows around the NFL, I think that’s pretty common for a lot of players, to discuss that and wonder where that’s at,” Quinn said. “That’s something that he and I discussed together, but as far like anything past that, unless you guys have spoken to Julio, individually or specifically, I think past that, it would be a lot of speculation.”

He’s not the only one lining up at the window, as deals for wideouts including Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green are on the horizon. And given Jones’ production and conditioning over the years, they’re not overly concerned at the moment, with Quinn noting that quarterback Matt Ryan and Julio Jones have gotten together to work out in Atlanta and Alabama this offseason.