Former Steelers second-round pick Senquez Golson doesn’t last long in Oakland

Getty Images

Senquez Golson has enough talent that the Steelers drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. But he still hasn’t played in an NFL game, and the news today raises the question of whether he ever will.

Golson was cut by the Raiders today, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Golson was just signed by Oakland last month.

An All-American cornerback out of Ole Miss, Golson was expected to make an impact in Pittsburgh but missed his entire rookie year with a shoulder injury. He then missed the entire 2016 season with a foot injury and was released by the Steelers before the 2017 season.

The Buccaneers picked Golson up for their practice squad last year, but he lasted just one week in Tampa before the Bucs cut him.

Realistically, Golson may be running out of NFL opportunities. Although he was an excellent player in college, his NFL career has been star-crossed, and it may be coming to an end.