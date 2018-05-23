Frank Reich still “not worried” about Andrew Luck

Getty Images

Last year at this time, the Colts had a high degree of confidence that quarterback Andrew Luck would be ready for training camp. This year, the Colts have a high degree of confidence that quarterback Andrew Luck will be ready for training camp.

In the interim, Luck still hasn’t thrown a football.

“I’m not worried at all,” first-year head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Wednesday, via FOX59.com.

“Right now we’re just continuing to stay in the same mode,” Reich added. “Can’t cut things short. There’s no reason to cut things short. It’s a day-by-day process and evaluation and just staying trusting in that.”

The goal remains to have Luck ready to throw without restrictions or limitations when training camp opens, even if he doesn’t throw at all before the offseason program ends next month.

“I’m completely comfortable with him throwing when he’s ready, when the doctors say he’s ready,” Reich said. “He’s totally engaged in every aspect of what we’re doing mentally. The physical part for a guy like him, you’ve got to work at it, but I’m not worried about that.”

Luck still hasn’t thrown without limitation since having outpatient shoulder surgery in January 2017, a procedure that prompted owner Jim Irsay to declare that Luck would be ready for the start of the regular season. Since Irsay didn’t specifically identify which regular season, there’s a chance he’ll still be correct.

Regardless, it’s all just talk at this point, bordering on noise. There’s no reason to give any credence to anything anyone says until Luck actually is back. Whether he is or isn’t, history tells us that the things people inside the team tell us mean nothing at all.