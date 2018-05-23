How much will the new helmet rule change football?

May 23, 2018
The more I hear about the new helmet rule, the more concerned I am that NFL football will be changing so dramatically that it may become unrecognizable. Bit by bit, tweak by tweak, rule change by rule change, the game could — in the name of player safety, an admirable goal — become so safe that it fundamentally changes.

It’s an evolution that, when looking back over 20 years, feels more like a revolution. The NFL, after decades of denial regarding the risks of head trauma, apparently believes that the game must become safer in order to sustain its supply of players. At some point, however, fans of football the way it used to be played will feel alienated. And the risk isn’t that they’ll shun football; it’s that they’ll clamor for old-school football, and that a billionaire entrepreneur eventually will give it to them.

The latest step toward the far side of the Rubicon comes not from the changes to the kickoff rule (the kickoff is already dead, even if no one realizes it) but from the latest disclosure regarding the true extent of the new helmet rule. After two months of uncertainty, we now know that it applies not only in the open field but also in the trenches, where the task of sifting through bodies and spotting blows inflicted with a helmet on a consistent and fair basis becomes virtually impossible. Depending on how the rule ultimately is enforced, the between-the-tackles running game could wither, skewing the game even more toward glorified seven-on-seven drills.

Again, the goal is admirable. But football isn’t the only violent or risky endeavor. If the players willingly participate in the unsanitized version of the game (and at this point there’s no way any player can claim he doesn’t know the risks) and if fans willingly consume football as it historically has been played, is that a problem?

Apparently it is. Apparently the NFL thinks that parents will determine whether football is something that their children should play based not on the rules and realities of the youth version of the sport but on the images that emerge from the flat screen on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays.

For more on the helmet rule and my concerns regarding how it emerged and where it may be taking the game, check out the opening segment of Wednesday’s PFT Live.

12 responses to “How much will the new helmet rule change football?

  1. Well if they are actually planning to call the rule consistently then there are certain plays that the rule basically eliminates. QB sneaks, goal like plunges…..or how about a RB lowering his head to make contact with a defender in the secondary….

    This stuff basically goes away

  4. The more I hear about the rule changes, the less excited I am about the upcoming season. TV ratings are going to drop significantly this season.

  5. Would love to see the study / data that the NFL presented to the owners to get them to go along with all of these changes. They must have been very concerned about some conclusive data, otherwise they wouldn’t go along with big changes that could have an even bigger negative impact on their bottom line.

  6. Let’s see. One of TBs best moves is the 4th and one dive. Evidently the NFL has had enough of that so they’ve given the refs the authority to negate this play.

    I’m all for safety, but not considering the level of caprice offered up to the zebras to further derail certain teams.

  8. “Again, the goal is admirable. But football isn’t the only violent or risky endeavor. If the players willingly participate in the unsanitized version of the game (and at this point there’s no way any player can claim he doesn’t know the risks) and if fans willingly consume football as it historically has been played, is that a problem?” …..This is the best thing youve ever written. And no, its not a problem. There are 3 parties involved. The players, who know the risks, the fans that like football the way its been for decades, and the “safety above all” crowd. Why does the Safety crowd get to make the rules?

    Let’s see. One of TBs best moves is the 4th and one dive. Evidently the NFL has had enough of that so they’ve given the refs the authority to negate this play.

    I’m all for safety, but not considering the level of caprice offered up to the zebras to further derail certain teams.

    They already stole the Super Bowl, by changing the rules during that game. Can’t wait to see what kind of new, exciting ways they come up with to stop the Pats this year.

  12. Remember when Monday Night Football would start at 9:00pm? It was always the TWO teams HELMETS facing each other, and then slaming together in a great explosion!. Can’t DO THAT anymore either !!!

