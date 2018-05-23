Jed York abstained from anthem policy vote

Getty Images

During a short press conference that started after the NFL released a statement on its new national anthem policy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the policy was adopted after a unanimous vote by the league’s 32 teams.

Not all of the teams voted, however. 49ers CEO Jed York said that he abstained from the vote because he believed it required further study that, per Steve Wyche of NFL Media, includes discussion with players. The 49ers employed Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when his decision to not stand for the anthem started us down the road to Tuesday’s vote.

York also suggested that the change in policy, which calls for all on the field to “stand and show respect” will also lead to a change in procedures at the concession stands at Levi’s Stadium.

“I don’t think we should be profiting if we’re going to put this type of attention and focus on the field and on the flag,” York said, via Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.

That would seem to be a reasonable approach for the teams that voted for a new policy emphasizing respect for the national anthem on Tuesday and it’s sure to be among the questions for other owners in the wake of the change.