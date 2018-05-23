Jeffrey Lurie says he’s proud of Eagles players for “working to influence positive change”

Posted by Charean Williams on May 23, 2018, 9:49 PM EDT
Eagles players Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long released statements earlier Wednesday, strongly criticizing the NFL’s new national anthem policy.

Jenkins said owners thwarted “the players’ constitutional rights to express themselves and use our platform to draw attention to social injustices like racial inequality in our country.”

Long accused owners of reacting to a “fear of a diminished bottom line,” and a “fear of a president turning his base against a corporation.” He called the new policy a fail, saying, “I’m someone who’s always looked at the anthem as a declaration of ideals, including the right of peaceful protest. Our league continues to fall short on this issue.”

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement he was proud of his players for “working to influence positive change.” But he didn’t go as far as 49ers owner Jed York, who abstained in the vote, or Jets CEO Christopher Johnson, who declared that his team would not punish players for kneeling.

“I have always believed it is the responsibility of sports teams to be very proactive in our communities,” Lurie said. “In this great country of ours, there are so many people who are hurting and marginalized, which is why I am proud of our players for continuously working to influence positive change. Their words and actions have demonstrated not only that they have a great deal of respect for our country, but also that they are committed to finding productive ways to fight social injustice, poverty and other societal issues that are important to all of us. We must continue to work together in creative and dynamic ways to make our communities stronger and better with equal opportunities for all.”

11 responses to “Jeffrey Lurie says he’s proud of Eagles players for “working to influence positive change”

  1. What has really been done? What change is going to happen? It has nothing to do with race. You break the law you suffer the consequences. It’s not exactly rocket science.

  2. I was real happy the eagles beat boston for the title. after hearing their owners POV these past few months I think they are now my second favorite football team.

  4. You do not have the right to protest AT WORK.

    I know that this will not be popular, but I would suspend any player that did this stuff. Your “platform” is when you are NOT at work.

  5. I am getting totally fed up with this crap! What is it that you players don’t get? YOU ARE WORKING FOR THE NFL! THE NFL IS YOUR EMPLOYER! If your employer says you have to do something; you do it. If your employer says don’t do something, you don’t do it! (you know, that’s how it works for me; of course I’m not a self-centered entitled super athlete like yourselves so I guess the rules don’t apply to you). If you disagree with their directive, FEEL FREE TO QUIT and spend ALL of your time (and YOUR money as well!) protesting this country and how it is filled with racist rednecks. Have at it! But you don’t HAVE THE RIGHT to protest in your workplace because you feel your personal issues aren’t being addressed. We, the paying public, are sick of it! Don’t like it? Fine; see ya, wouldn’t wanna be ya!

  6. Here ye, here ye!!! Is anyone of them willing to give up their jobs right this minute, like Kaepernick did, for the “right” to protest on the job, while working and representing a TEAM in the teams uniform on national television that the TEAM worked out the deal for while they give a blind eye towards what may be best for the TEAM?

    Let that person turn in their uniform and go and get to protesting the flag everywhere they WANT!!!

  7. Jenkins said owners thwarted “the players’ constitutional rights to express themselves and use our platform to draw attention to social injustices like racial inequality in our country.”

    The National Anthem is the players platform? Wow

  8. Honestly don’t these idiots realize they are at work? You want to advocate for change do it in your free time and spend your own money. I can’t speak for all but the majority are tuning out and so is your owner Lurie despite what he says. It’s yesterday’s news, you want to keep it relevant maybe you should pay the networks some coin to advertise during the endless amounts if mind nimbing commercial breaks that easily find themselves in between the kickoff and touchback.

  10. If I was Mr. Jenkins and Mr. Long, I’d obey all speeding limits and come to complete stops at all Stop signs.

  11. Yo Dont like it? WORK ELSEWHERE! No? I DIDNT THINK SO! We The Fans DO NOT WANT POLITICS SHOVED IN OUR FACES! BOTTOM LINE! Protest where it MATTERS, NOT Where YOU get publicity And PISS EVERYONE OFF!
    FOOTBALL IS A PRIVILEGE NOT A RIGHT!
    NFC BEAST THE ELITE OF THE NFL, B A R N O N E !

