Jets linebacker hopes wrong-way tunnel DWI a wake-up call

Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue made the worst kinds of headlines this offseason, but he’s hoping they represent a starting point.

After being charged with DWI after driving the wrong way down the Lincoln Tunnel and crashing into a bus, the second-year linebacker said he hopes the event becomes a wake-up call.

“It was very enlightening,” Donahue said, via Calvin Watkins of Newsday. “I went through a lot, and I had volunteered to go into inpatient treatment down in Jacksonville. I think it was a life-changing experience and very awakening this offseason.”

The 2017 fifth-rounder also had a previous drunk driving charge in Montana, and he volunteered to check himself into rehab. He also talked with former Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who spent time in a rehab last offseason after his own issues.

“We were connected and he had nothing but good things to say and he actually helped out a lot,” Donahue said.

Donahue’s court case is still pending, and he’ll also be subject to punishment from the league. But he hopes he’s in a better position for the future after surviving his mistakes.