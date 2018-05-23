Jets sign Jonah Trinnaman

Getty Images

The Jets announced they signed receiver Jonah Trinnaman on Wednesday.

Trinnaman went undrafted out of BYU before signing with the Cardinals. Arizona, though, waived him two weeks later.

He worked out for Green Bay and the Jets this week with the Packers trying him at corner. The Bears also expressed interest in Trinnaman after the draft.

In two seasons at BYU, Trinnaman made 52 receptions for 626 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 18 kickoffs for 345 yards.

At the Cougars’ Pro Day on March 31, Trinnaman ran 40 times of 4.30 and 4.31 seconds and produced a 12-foot broad jump and a 40.5-inch vertical jump.