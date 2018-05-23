Kyle Shanahan: When decision comes, we’ll have Reuben Foster answers “right away”

Getty Images

Linebacker Reuben Foster has not been with the 49ers this offseason as the team waits to find out what will happen with the domestic violence charges brought against him earlier this year.

Clarity about his outlook for the year to come is expected on Wednesday. Judge Nona Klippen is set to rule on whether there is enough evidence for Foster to stand trial less than a week after his ex-girlfriend testified in a hearing that she made up a story about Foster striking her.

If the trial does not move forward, Foster’s return to the 49ers could come quickly and head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that “when the decision does comes, I promise you guys I’ll answer that for you right away.” Shanahan also said he’s spoken to the linebacker weekly and thinks Foster has handled things well over the last few months.

“He’s hanging in there,” Shanahan said, via SFGate.com. “Obviously, it’s a tough challenge. I think anyone would realize it’s a very hard thing to go through and we’ll see how this ends up. You just always hope that every situation you’re in, in the long run, it can make you a better person. A better man. And I think Reuben is handling it right.”

Foster also has a marijuana arrest to resolve and could be disciplined by the league for that even if he avoids any punishment in the domestic violence matter. That short absence wouldn’t be ideal, but it would be preferable to the extended one Foster appeared likelier to face when first arrested.