Lions sign Trevor Bates

Getty Images

The Lions added another linebacker to the roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Trevor Bates. Tight end DeAndre Goolsby was waived in a corresponding move.

Bates was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in 2016 after playing college football at the University of Maine. He spent a brief period on their active roster that year and played in one game before being released. He landed on the Patriots practice squad, which makes him a familiar face to Lions head coach Matt Patricia, and then spent most of last season on the Giants practice squad.

Goolsby signed with the Lions this month after going undrafted out of Florida. His departure leaves the Lions with five tight ends on the 90-man roster.