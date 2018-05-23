Marcedes Lewis expected to visit Packers this week

Getty Images

The Packers landed a veteran tight end early in free agency when they signed Jimmy Graham and they may be adding another experienced player to the mix before the offseason comes to an end.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the team is expected to meet with former Jaguar Marcedes Lewis this week. Lewis was released by Jacksonville in March after they added free agent tight ends Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul.

That move ended a 12-year run in Jacksonville for the 2006 first-round pick, who caught 24 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns while starting every game last year.

Lewis has been a better blocker than Graham and Lance Kendricks over the course of his career, which likely explains the Packers’ interest in him and foreshadows the role Lewis would play if he signs in Green Bay.