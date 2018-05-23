NFL fashions an anthem “compromise”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2018, 10:59 AM EDT
The NFL had one right way to fix the anthem mess that the NFL created. But the NFL won’t be doing that, because that would cost too much.

So instead the NFL has tried to fashion something that is being called by the NFL a “compromise.”

Per Judy Batista of NFL Media, “Anthem policy is compromise — if players are on sideline, will stand. But players may choose to stay in the locker room if they prefer not to stand.”

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds, “Respecting the anthem will be paramount if you’re on the sideline. Teams can also set their own policies. Compromise all around.”

It may represent a compromise among the owners, but it’s hardly compromise among the owners and the players. The only way to truly compromise would be to actually compromise — to acknowledge that the NFL gave the players the right to protest during the anthem, and to make some sort of a concession aimed at getting the players to agree to stand.

No, the NFL won’t do that. The NFL doesn’t want to fashion a compromise because the NFL doesn’t want to make a concession to the union. And the union fully realizes the value of the concession it would be making by persuading all players to agree to stand for the anthem.

The adjustment to the policy that the league clumsily created in 2009, confirmed in 2016, and reiterated in 2017 isn’t a compromise, because it takes away a player’s right to protest during the anthem, and it gives the player nothing in return.

80 responses to “NFL fashions an anthem “compromise”

  1. I mean, I am a big supporter or non-violent protests but I can also see this is just crap… Make up your mind and take the blame one way or the other. There’s a reason NBA did not suffer the same backlash.

  2. That was Cincinnati’s solution.

    It worked. There was no player/management conflict.

  4. The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.

  6. What does it mean that teams can set their own policy? Meaning a team can allow its players to be on the sideline and not stand? That a team can force its players to be on the field and standing instead of in the locker room? The answer to that question could create more problems than the league was already facing last year.

  7. The NFL has an image to maintain, and the NFL is not a pedestal for expressing your political believes at work, just like any other workplace. Glad for the owners.

    Players have every opportunity to protest whatever they want outside of work, do they not?

    Let’s play some ball.

  8. Rewarding someone for stopping bad behavior is dumb. Respect our armed forces. This is compromise. They could demand every player stand.

  10. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am
    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.

    __________________

    You have no clue about what being an American means, do you? Putin would love you.

  11. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am

    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.
    ———————————————————————————————————————–
    You’re describing a dictatorship, not a democracy. If you don’t want to live in a democracy, you can leave.

  12. Don’t think the decision was made in a vacuum . I’m sure there are plenty of players looking for a ” compromise ” too because they don’t want to be singled out for whatever they choose to do .Players are allowed a choice which may not be a perfect solution but is still better then a mandate that all players will be on the sideline and stand foor the anthem . The protest served a purpose by getting a dialogue started , now it’s up to the players to continue their efforts with the owners to bring about the changes needed concerning social justice.

  13. Remember how Fox News kept saying how kneeling during the anthem was killing ratings….

    Then Fox outbid CBS/NBC/ESPN for Thursday night football!

    Kind of seems the people who pretend to be the most offended by this are the ones profiting from it.

  14. Seems like a weird way to twist words. It is a “compromise” in that they are not requiring players to stand for the anthem. You are welcome to stay in the locker room and choose not to stand for the anthem. It’s the very definition of a compromise.

  15. Players have no right to protest during the anthem. Just because the NFL was too cowardly to stop them last year does not mean they don’t have the right to stop them.

    Nothing in return? Didn’t the NFL create a social justice slush fund to please the players?

    These protests became more of a fashion trend than legit protest, like wearing non-prescription glasses. If you asked 10 guys why they were protesting, you’d get 10 different answers.

    Besides, doesn’t staying in the locker room send the same message as kneeling? It does, just without the camera time.

  17. Collectordude…you don’t have a platform to influence thousands of people at your work. It’s not the same. I have no issue with the players kneeling during the anthem. Their kneeling has nothing to do with disrespecting the flag or disrespecting the military…that’s manufactured outrage. If people have such a huge problem with the players kneeling during the anthem, then I should be allowed to be outraged over the people not removing their hats, which is a far more frequent occurrence than kneeling.

  18. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:

    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am

    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.

    _____________________________________

    I assume that either you’re joking or that you followed everything every other president has said without question or complaint. I personally feel that the president does not have the right to tell us how to do something that isn’t against the law, which is why I have not said the pledge or anthem since his “SOB” comment.

  19. The NFL must have a whole book of bad decisions. Turn the page, and abracadabra! Another one, right there! You either change the policy or you don’t. And if you do, the heck with what the NFLPA says about needing to make concessions. Just do it. Let the NFLPA sue to have players be allowed to kneel. That will go over big. Or, don’t do anything. The end.

  20. Someone needs to sign Colin Kaepernick to come in and take a knee at the end of the 4th when the game is in hand, then promptly release him and get sued.

  21. This is disgusting. Players shouldn’t be forced to stand for an anthem that promotes slavery in its third stanza. Just take the national anthem away from the game and allow players to use their platforms to push for change.

  22. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia
    May 23, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.
    ——————

    You leave, and take your draft dodger with you.

  23. There IS a compromise. If you want to use your job as a soapbox, then get a new job. See the real problem here isn’t about protest. It’s about hypocrisy. No one wants to see these coddled, sheltered, man-babies, many of whom skated through their entire lives because of their God given abilities, tell the rest of us how it is.

  26. If we make players that are dissenting stay out of view, everything will be alright, right? right? gesh, it’s a good thing these owners are already wealthy. Their lack of common sense would not be seen as a valuable skill in most work places.

  27. The whole point of a protest is to be seen. That’s why players need to do it on the field, because that’s where the cameras are — not in the locker room, not following them in their “free time.”

    How many people are actually boycotting the NFL because of protests? My guess is not many. Trump jump blew it out of proportion because the only way he knows how to rule is by dividing people instead of bringing them together.

    The anthem protests aren’t a problem for the NFL to solve, because no one is protesting the NFL — they’re protesting the criminal justice system’s unfair treatment of black people. Until real efforts are made to solve that problem, the protests can and should continue.

  28. So now player’s will still kneel and get a small fine??

    Yeah great idea since fines really hit home for guys making 1 million plus a game before taxes!!!!

  29. This is beyond dumb. While I get that players care about causes, how does kneeling change anything? Like many pointed out, how would it go over if at business or stores employees could wear BLM or Metoo shirts or hats? Would you allow Confederate shirts or Nazi pins? But there is no way to punish the few doing this. The proposed 15 yd penalty is dumb both teams would make sure to have some kneel. Just leave them in the locker room. Anything else won’t work unless all players were forced to stand ( how sad it has come to this) or they can’t play.

  30. Lol NFL basically just shucked responsibility to the team.

    Can’t wait for a team NOT to fine a starting QB, but then fine a backup LB.

  31. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am
    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.

    ——————-

    If you don’t understand what is wrong with this statement than you don’t understand freedom. Having government officials putting pressure on people to approve them is one step away from being under tyrant. How about if you don’t like freedom you leave. Go to Russia where they force you to stand and worship the government.

  32. “The NFL had one right way to fix the anthem mess that the NFL created.”

    The NFL created? Seriously?
    No, Kaepernick did…….you know, the ‘privileged’ one.

  33. “No one wants to see these coddled, sheltered, man-babies, many of whom skated through their entire lives because of their God given abilities, tell the rest of us how it is.”

    Yes. Only white people are allowed to tell people “how it is”.

  35. swede700 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:12 am
    Collectordude…you don’t have a platform to influence thousands of people at your work. It’s not the same. I have no issue with the players kneeling during the anthem. Their kneeling has nothing to do with disrespecting the flag or disrespecting the military…that’s manufactured outrage. If people have such a huge problem with the players kneeling during the anthem, then I should be allowed to be outraged over the people not removing their hats, which is a far more frequent occurrence than kneeling.
    ______________

    Where is your pride? I mean if someone went and celebrated on the star (it happened in Dallas) everybody was outraged. Even though TO said he was not meaning to disrespect the star, he was just celebrating to the heavens.

    That flag is what leads us into battle and stands as long as we are winning. It is a rich history of the freedoms people have died for. I can be easily taken as disrespectful THAT IS WHY WE STAND when the anthem is played in the first place!!!

    You can let someone fart in your face every day and fart no where else but in your face and they can say, I did not mean to disrespect you. HOW LONG DO YOU TAKE IT? I mean they haven’t touched you. How long would you embrace their right to fart in your face without actually touching you?

  36. packers291 says:

    May 23, 2018 at 11:08 am

    The NFL has an image to maintain, and the NFL is not a pedestal for expressing your political believes at work, just like any other workplace. Glad for the owners.

    Players have every opportunity to protest whatever they want outside of work, do they not?

    Let’s play some FLAG FOOTball. – there – I fixed that for you.

  39. I believe the crew that are kneeling are doing little more than virtue signaling and grandstanding. If you hear them talk, they’re protesting some vague, generic sense of undefined “injustice.” They have no real message, and that’s hurting their cause as much as anything else.

    That said, they should still be allowed to kneel if they so choose, and the league should not stop them.

    And as their right to kneel should be respected, those kneel should be equally respectful of those who don’t agree with them. Simply having a different opinion doesn’t make one a racist.

  40. All of the comments before Trump stuck his nose where it didn’t belong were about how dumb the protest was because of what they were doing it for….

    After Trumps comments is when Trump Thumpers started complaining about disrespecting the flag and the military, which it was NEVER about.

    Typical Trump Thumper, never can think for themselves.

  41. All I know is if I protested at work.
    I’d be looking for a new employer.
    ——————————————————————–
    All I know is if my employer forced me to stand for the national anthem at work and fired me because I didn’t wouldn’t comply, we’d be in court and I would be getting back pay and a settlement.

  44. This is the best way to reignite everything that had ended by the end of the season.

    Fine by me. I support players’ right to protest unhindered.

  45. If the continued implementation of fascism and denial of people’s rights to peacefully protest by old, white, right-wing billionaire overlords is ‘compromise’, then this sure is it.

  46. “Takes away a player’s right to protest during the anthem, and it gives the player nothing in return.”

    One might say they never had the “right” to protest in the first place seeing that the football field/sideline is their place of work, and what they are getting “in return” is gainful employment.

    Let me guess…you also think people have the right to employment…

  48. No compromise is needed. We’ve been told (typically by the same kind of people who most strongly defend kneeling during the Nation Anthem) that it is wrong of people to hang up a Flag of the Confederacy, no matter the individual’s intent, because “it offends other people”. Well, kneeling during the National Anthem offends FAR MORE PEOPLE than hanging a CSA flag does, and because our society has demanded that we factor in the feelings of others, logically there can be no kneeling. To argue otherwise is to create a double standard, and double standards are objectively morally wrong.

  49. Oh wow, the NBA requires players to stand. The NFL failed on this, last year they should have said you will stand or not play, if you don’t play you don’t get paid…

  50. People don’t honestly believe in that cause. NFL loses money, players lose money, just stand and do a podcast or something if you have to get your message out. If people cared, they’d listen, but they don’t, so they won’t. Not up to the league to provide a forum for these guys.

  51. The NFL needed to do something. I think they missed by not making a fully comprehensive policy for all to clearly follow as one single unit. They really needed to put out a clear set policy for every team. The supposed “compromise” is not the answer, but a muddled mix which will perpetuate the social divisiveness. This isn’t the final tweak to this policy.

  52. I like it, the toothpaste is back in the tube! For the most part….

    The compromise is simple, no protest shenanigans while on the clock. If you refuse to show some decency and respect for this great country, keep it in the locker room, nobody wants to see it.

    Now lets play some football!!

  54. sdelmonte says:

    May 23, 2018 at 11:28 am

    This is the best way to reignite everything that had ended by the end of the season.

    Fine by me. I support players’ right to protest unhindered.
    ————————-
    You should protest at your job and see what happens…. if you have a job!

  55. walker1191 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:09 am
    JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am

    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.
    ———————————————————————————————————————–
    You’re describing a dictatorship, not a democracy. If you don’t want to live in a democracy, you can leave.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    The United States of America is a Republic!

  56. Bottom Line…………..While on the playing field they are at the work place,

    The rest of us who are at office, factory, MFG plants, stores, delivery vans, do our jobs and are paid to do our jobs……Not protesting.

    Oh Wait that is what us normal Folks are expected/asked to do.

    then I ask…So why should the player be allowed to? Are they no different than us? Shouldn’t they follow the same rules as us? Why can’t that be said out loud in the front of all this BS that is being spread by BOTH sides of this topic.

    God Created us ALL EQUAL….. how about we start there first…..

  60. I don’t get this. The players are and have been infringing on the NFL Trademark…their intellectual property! They are collectively protesting social issues on the NFL’s dime. It could be that Goodell set a precedent by no stopping this when it started. Can GM workers protest social issues on GM property and time? I don’t think so.

  61. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:

    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am

    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.
    ____________________________________

    Obvious troll comment aside, it’s much harder to “leave” than people seem to think. Other countries don’t just hand out citizenships like candy either.

  62. How about this? You stand and respect the flag and anthem or you don’t get paid to wear the uniform of the NFL team that is owned by a private individual. Man do I hate this idiotic topic. Either stand or leave and go protest. SIMPLE!

  65. walker1191 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:09 am
    JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am

    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.
    ———————————————————————————————————————–
    You’re describing a dictatorship, not a democracy. If you don’t want to live in a democracy, you can leave.

    —-

    You’re partly correct. The United States of America is NOT a democracy, it is a Constitutional Republic, with democratic processes. There are major/monumental differences between the two.

  66. The 2 guys at starbucks, the guy inspecting a home for his job, the guy that got pulled over for having a plant in his car, the guys having a BBQ… the list goes on and on with things that I do not have to deal with but others do. Their message is not wrong. It is fair to say that you disagree with how they are communicating it, but their message is not wrong.

  67. byHim4u says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:27 am
    All I know is if I protested at work.
    I’d be looking for a new employer.
    ——————————————————————–
    All I know is if my employer forced me to stand for the national anthem at work and fired me because I didn’t wouldn’t comply, we’d be in court and I would be getting back pay and a settlement
    _______________________
    All I know is your statement lacks common sense.. what workplace plays the national anthem ? Nice try tho

  69. If they refuse to acknowledge the inherent struggle that many of their players and players’ families suffer through off the football field, I can promise you, there will be a whole demographic of football fans who will shun the game. You have a league that’s comprised of mostly African Americans and you’re upset about their request for basic human rights off the field? Sickening.

  70. “JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am
    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.”

    You can take that attitude straight to North Korea pal, Americans don’t bow to the whims of a wannabe dictator.

  71. I bet the networks will put in a locker room cam and during the anthem will show the protesting players to continue the controversy.

  73. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.

    —–

    if that was the case, most of today’s Trump supporters and Fox News followers would have left the country while Obama was president.

  75. All I know is your statement lacks common sense.. what workplace plays the national anthem ? Nice try tho

    —–

    for one the NFL does, in case you missed it.

  76. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am
    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.
    ________________

    This sounds like a post by a Trump-hater trying to pin an exaggerated view upon Trump supporters.

    It is true that the President doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling, and thankfully seems to have the support of most of the country in that viewpoint, including many of those who otherwise do not like him.

    Neither he nor his supporters have ever suggested that Americans should follow his wishes or leave. That part of the post is a setup.

    Personally, I try to keep respect for the Office of the President. I did not like Bill Clinton or his agenda, but it took him several years until I lost respect for his presidency.

    Obama propelled that realization in a matter of weeks.

  77. They should take a knee after every sack, first down and TD. Bring it INTO the game! That would be quite a poke in the eye to the hyper patriotic lock step nationalists.

  78. You want athletes to be role models but you don’t want them to kneel against police officers killing unarmed black people and institutional racism? Aren’t role models supposed to stand up for what’s right?

  80. In my America they’re free to protest and the league is free to establish a rule prohibiting certain actions as long as they’re broadly applied. This is your America too btw.
    Let the protests continue and let the league deal with backlash for how they respond to them.

    OUR AMERICA, ONE nation

