NFL fashions an anthem “compromise”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2018, 10:59 AM EDT
The NFL had one right way to fix the anthem mess that the NFL created. But the NFL won’t be doing that, because that would cost too much.

So instead the NFL has tried to fashion something that is being called by the NFL a “compromise.”

Per Judy Batista of NFL Media, “Anthem policy is compromise — if players are on sideline, will stand. But players may choose to stay in the locker room if they prefer not to stand.”

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds, “Respecting the anthem will be paramount if you’re on the sideline. Teams can also set their own policies. Compromise all around.”

It may represent a compromise among the owners, but it’s hardly compromise among the owners and the players. The only way to truly compromise would be to actually compromise — to acknowledge that the NFL gave the players the right to protest during the anthem, and to make some sort of a concession aimed at getting the players to agree to stand.

No, the NFL won’t do that. The NFL doesn’t want to fashion a compromise because the NFL doesn’t want to make a concession to the union. And the union fully realizes the value of the concession it would be making by persuading all players to agree to stand for the anthem.

The adjustment to the policy that the league clumsily created in 2009, confirmed in 2016, and reiterated in 2017 isn’t a compromise, because it takes away a player’s right to protest during the anthem, and it gives the player nothing in return.

26 responses to “NFL fashions an anthem “compromise”

  1. I mean, I am a big supporter or non-violent protests but I can also see this is just crap… Make up your mind and take the blame one way or the other. There’s a reason NBA did not suffer the same backlash.

  2. That was Cincinnati’s solution.

    It worked. There was no player/management conflict.

  4. The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.

  6. What does it mean that teams can set their own policy? Meaning a team can allow its players to be on the sideline and not stand? That a team can force its players to be on the field and standing instead of in the locker room? The answer to that question could create more problems than the league was already facing last year.

  7. The NFL has an image to maintain, and the NFL is not a pedestal for expressing your political believes at work, just like any other workplace. Glad for the owners.

    Players have every opportunity to protest whatever they want outside of work, do they not?

    Let’s play some ball.

  8. Rewarding someone for stopping bad behavior is dumb. Respect our armed forces. This is compromise. They could demand every player stand.

  10. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am
    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.

    __________________

    You have no clue about what being an American means, do you? Putin would love you.

  11. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am

    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.
    ———————————————————————————————————————–
    You’re describing a dictatorship, not a democracy. If you don’t want to live in a democracy, you can leave.

  12. Don’t think the decision was made in a vacuum . I’m sure there are plenty of players looking for a ” compromise ” too because they don’t want to be singled out for whatever they choose to do .Players are allowed a choice which may not be a perfect solution but is still better then a mandate that all players will be on the sideline and stand foor the anthem . The protest served a purpose by getting a dialogue started , now it’s up to the players to continue their efforts with the owners to bring about the changes needed concerning social justice.

  13. Remember how Fox News kept saying how kneeling during the anthem was killing ratings….

    Then Fox outbid CBS/NBC/ESPN for Thursday night football!

    Kind of seems the people who pretend to be the most offended by this are the ones profiting from it.

  14. Seems like a weird way to twist words. It is a “compromise” in that they are not requiring players to stand for the anthem. You are welcome to stay in the locker room and choose not to stand for the anthem. It’s the very definition of a compromise.

  15. Players have no right to protest during the anthem. Just because the NFL was too cowardly to stop them last year does not mean they don’t have the right to stop them.

    Nothing in return? Didn’t the NFL create a social justice slush fund to please the players?

    These protests became more of a fashion trend than legit protest, like wearing non-prescription glasses. If you asked 10 guys why they were protesting, you’d get 10 different answers.

    Besides, doesn’t staying in the locker room send the same message as kneeling? It does, just without the camera time.

  17. Collectordude…you don’t have a platform to influence thousands of people at your work. It’s not the same. I have no issue with the players kneeling during the anthem. Their kneeling has nothing to do with disrespecting the flag or disrespecting the military…that’s manufactured outrage. If people have such a huge problem with the players kneeling during the anthem, then I should be allowed to be outraged over the people not removing their hats, which is a far more frequent occurrence than kneeling.

  18. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:

    May 23, 2018 at 11:04 am

    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.

    _____________________________________

    I assume that either you’re joking or that you followed everything every other president has said without question or complaint. I personally feel that the president does not have the right to tell us how to do something that isn’t against the law, which is why I have not said the pledge or anthem since his “SOB” comment.

  19. The NFL must have a whole book of bad decisions. Turn the page, and abracadabra! Another one, right there! You either change the policy or you don’t. And if you do, the heck with what the NFLPA says about needing to make concessions. Just do it. Let the NFLPA sue to have players be allowed to kneel. That will go over big. Or, don’t do anything. The end.

  20. Someone needs to sign Colin Kaepernick to come in and take a knee at the end of the 4th when the game is in hand, then promptly release him and get sued.

  21. This is disgusting. Players shouldn’t be forced to stand for an anthem that promotes slavery in its third stanza. Just take the national anthem away from the game and allow players to use their platforms to push for change.

  22. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia
    May 23, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
    The president of the United States of America doesn’t approve of anthem kneeling. If you’re American than you respect the President and follow his wishes. Otherwise you can leave.
    ——————

    You leave, and take your draft dodger with you.

  23. There IS a compromise. If you want to use your job as a soapbox, then get a new job. See the real problem here isn’t about protest. It’s about hypocrisy. No one wants to see these coddled, sheltered, man-babies, many of whom skated through their entire lives because of their God given abilities, tell the rest of us how it is.

  26. If we make players that are dissenting stay out of view, everything will be alright, right? right? gesh, it’s a good thing these owners are already wealthy. Their lack of common sense would not be seen as a valuable skill in most work places.

