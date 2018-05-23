NFLPA will “challenge any aspect” of anthem policy inconsistent with CBA

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2018
The NFL released a statement outlining a new anthem policy agreed to in a unanimous vote of league owners at this week’s meetings in Atlanta.

The policy calls for everyone on the field for the song to “stand and show respect,” but allows for players and other personnel to remain off the field if they choose. It also calls for the league to fine teams whose personnel do not “stand and show respect” and allows teams to set their own “work rules” for players who do not stand for the song.

After the NFL released its statement, the NFLPA responded with one of its own.

“The NFL chose to not consult the union in the development of this new ‘policy.’ NFL players have shown their patriotism through their social activism, their community service, in support of our military and law enforcement and yes, through their protests to raise awareness about the issues they care about.

“The vote by NFL club CEOs today contradicts the statements made to our player leadership by Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Chairman of the NFL’s Management Council John Mara about the principles, values and patriotism of our League.

“Our union will review the new “policy” and challenge any aspect of it that is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement.”

At a brief press conference after the release of the statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there was “incredible engagement” with players about the anthem issue and said any response to the union would come in direct conversation with them. He was also asked who would be the arbiter of what it means to “show respect” and said the “general public has a very good feel” for what that is without delving into a detailed discussion of what that might mean beyond kneeling.

12 responses to “NFLPA will “challenge any aspect” of anthem policy inconsistent with CBA

  1. The players should be able to kneel, the NFL can fine them, and the proceeds go to war veterans. Players express their feelings about injustice, and veterans receive financial support which NFL players don’t mind. NFL players are looking to promote awareness of police brutality.

  2. Nope. Article 46, baby!

    “I can do whatever I want, when I want, for whatever reasons I want, even if illegal under US law.”

    – Roger Goodell (in a federal court in August 2016, with 2 corrupt judges in his pocket)

    PS Anyone know what happened to his precious Article 46 with regards to the Manning Boys?

    Hmm. Seemed to miraculously not be used with factual cheating confirmed aka framejobs were not needed.

    Thanks for anyone who has these answers ahead of time.

  5. @tylawspick6

    No worries viagra Bob Kraft just named Meek Mill VP of football operations

  6. NFL players have shown their patriotism through their social activism
    =========================================================

    Left wing social activism and pig socks isn’t “patriotism”.

  7. It’s amazing that the most inept union in sports doesn’t realize that to the owners the CBA is equivalent to writing something on a napkin in a bar. Should they have not been in the forefront on this issue, that is a major issue to their constituents? Should they have not opened dialogue with their members employers and offered a fair compromise, opened dialogue whereas an agreement was reached. Why are these guys paying dues to such clowns?

  8. Both sides are so dysfunctional it’s making it really difficult to root for either.

    Then again I’m not the NFLs target anymore…I cut the cord, will not buy gear, no more sunday ticket and find going to a game a chore.

    I’d rather keep my hard earned local and give it to the local bars.

  9. The NFL stadium is a work place. Employers have the right under law to ensure a certain code of conduct is upheld. Employees have the right to find employment elsewhere if they feel the do not wish to uphold the standard expected of them. Employees also have the right, away from their work environment to conduct themselves as they so wish. Players can go be upset about whatever injustices they wish to cry for when not at work.

  10. Gee – a group of right wing billionaire Trump supporters unilaterally voting in a fascist rule to deny the right of American citizens the right to peacefully protest against killer cops shooting down people in the streets without a trial. Who could have predicted this?

  11. And to all you legal geniuses who argue ‘the workplace sets the rules’ – your place of work cannot set rules that supersede your Constitutional rights. So sorry that you ‘patriots’ find the Constitution so inconvenient when it doesn’t support your views.

  12. Well walk into your bosses office and tell him he’s an f’ing idiot. It is your constitutional right after all, freedom of speech. See if the constitution can keep your job!

