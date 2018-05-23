NFLPA wondering who NFL compromised with on anthem policy

Getty Images

The NFL seemingly wants to solve its anthem problem with its latest “compromise,” but by definition that can’t be a unilateral decision.

So the guys they’re ostensibly compromising with just wanted to point that out.

NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah just tweeted out the union’s fundamental confusion about the league’s apparent decision to allow players to stay in the locker room, but to demand that anyone on the sidelines “respect the anthem.”

“Maybe this new rule proposal that is being voted on is a “compromise” between the NFL office and club CEOs on various sides of the issue,” Atallah wrote, “but certainly not with player leadership; we weren’t there or part of the discussions.”

That’s the first and most obvious problem with the NFL’s hurried attempt to create a policy which will make the fewest people (or that one person in particular) unhappy.

Now they appear to, or have set the stage for, their entire labor force wondering about the impact of a decision they had no input on.