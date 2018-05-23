Nick Foles’ new deal with Eagles pays big if he plays big

Getty Images

Not only did the Eagles not send Nick Foles to the Browns, they set up his new deal to pay him if he ends up playing a significant amount for them.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the restructured deal pays Foles more based on the number of snaps he plays and the team’s success.

He’ll earn $250,000 for every game in which he plays at least a third of the snaps, and another $250,000 if the Eagles win. So, theoretically, if Carson Wentz doesn’t play this year and Foles leads the Eagles to an undefeated season, he’d pocket an extra $8 million on top of his base and bonus.

The per-game bonuses were first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The Eagles are hoping that Wentz will be back from last December’s ACL/LCL injury, but there’s reasonable doubt as to whether he’ll be ready for the opener.

Since Foles stepped in for them last year and led them to a Super Bowl title, they’re happy to have that kind of insurance policy.

The new Foles deal also includes bumps if he leads them to another playoff run. The incentive for playing a third of the snaps in playoff games goes to $500,000, and another $500,000 for a playoff win he plays a third of the snaps in. That’s another potential $4 million if they came through the wild card round and won another Super Bowl.

There’s also another $1 million if he plays a third of the snaps for the total season and the Eagles make the playoffs, or $1.5 million if he plays 50 percent of the snaps and they advance. There’s also another $500,000 if he’s voted to the Pro Bowl on the original ballot (as opposed to being one of the dozens of replacements).

They gave him a $2 million signing bonus and a $4 million base salary when he restructured, so he’s well taken-care-of even if Wentz heals perfectly and stays well.

But if he does something unprecedented (again), he’ll be paid like a guy who does historic things instead of a backup.