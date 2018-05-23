Nick Foles’ new deal with Eagles pays big if he plays big

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 23, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
Not only did the Eagles not send Nick Foles to the Browns, they set up his new deal to pay him if he ends up playing a significant amount for them.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the restructured deal pays Foles more based on the number of snaps he plays and the team’s success.

He’ll earn $250,000 for every game in which he plays at least a third of the snaps, and another $250,000 if the Eagles win. So, theoretically, if Carson Wentz doesn’t play this year and Foles leads the Eagles to an undefeated season, he’d pocket an extra $8 million on top of his base and bonus.

The Eagles are hoping that Wentz will be back from last December’s ACL/LCL injury, but there’s reasonable doubt as to whether he’ll be ready for the opener.

Since Foles stepped in for them last year and led them to a Super Bowl title, they’re happy to have that kind of insurance policy.

The new Foles deal also includes bumps if he leads them to another playoff run. The incentive for playing a third of the snaps in playoff games goes to $500,000, and another $500,000 for a playoff win he plays a third of the snaps in. That’s another potential $4 million if they came through the wild card round and won another Super Bowl.

There’s also another $1 million if he plays a third of the snaps for the total season and the Eagles make the playoffs, or $1.5 million if he plays 50 percent of the snaps and they advance. There’s also another $500,000 if he’s voted to the Pro Bowl on the original ballot (as opposed to being one of the dozens of replacements).

They gave him a $2 million signing bonus and a $4 million base salary when he restructured, so he’s well taken-care-of even if Wentz heals perfectly and stays well.

But if he does something unprecedented (again), he’ll be paid like a guy who does historic things instead of a backup.

  1. And this is well deserved. If he can repeat what he did this year (if Wentz is unable to come back), he could be in for a massive payday with the Eagles or elsewhere in 2019.

  2. They shouldn’t rush Wentz back in. I’m sure they want to avoid a QB controversy, but their current fantastic situation could go south quick if they do what the Colts did to Luck and they’re left with just one veteran QB. I’m a believer in Foles, but for the sake of their fans, they should use this luxury and make sure their young QB is 100% and then some.

  4. He’s always been a great player. His playoff run & Super Bowl victory was legendary.

  5. Foles had his chance at garnering a big payday for his post-season efforts (i.e., Super Bowl win and MVP Award) but instead cowered at putting his best foot forward: allowing another team to pick up his contract or forcibly removing himself from the Eagles in order to fulfill greater prosperity etc.

    It’s a crying shame.

