Packers won’t rein in Aaron Rodgers’ out of pocket plays

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said recently that he’d like to remain with the team into his 40s and his play has offered no suggestions that performance will get in the way of making that happen.

Injuries could create an obstacle and last year’s experience with a broken collarbone is a reminder of how plans can be forced to change in a hurry. Rodgers was injured after extending a play by scrambling out of the pocket and then taking a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr after throwing the ball, but the prospect of an injury isn’t enough to keep Rodgers from trying to make that play again in the future.

That was what Rodgers said on Tuesday and his coaches were on the same page. Quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti called Rodgers the best in the league at “extending plays outside the pocket” and offensive coordinator Joe Philbin also praised Rodgers’ improvisational ability.

“We’d love to be able to have our quarterbacks sit on their back foot, go through their progressions, deliver the ball from the pocket on time, in rhythm, never get hit,” Philbin said, via ESPN.com. “We know that’s not a realistic thing that can happen in the game. And we certainly don’t want to take away, as Mike always talks about, there’s two phases to every pass play: There’s a progression — the pocket phase — and then there’s the out-of-pocket phase. We’ve been beneficiaries of a lot of big plays from Aaron outside the pocket. We don’t want to lose that part of the offense.”

The rewards of having Rodgers in the lineup are great enough that the Packers would be wise to eliminate unnecessary risks. Given the realities that Philbin laid out about offensive football, however, you can’t go totally risk-free unless you’re comfortable removing the rewards as well.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Packers won’t rein in Aaron Rodgers’ out of pocket plays

  3. If the designated players can stay healthy, the running game should be very good and can take some pressure off Rodgers. Thank goodness they’re letting Aaron be Aaron. He’s the best at extending broken plays. Jordy was no longer able to create separation, but was indispensable in coming back for the ball on extended/broken plays. He will be missed most for that reason. He and Rodgers were in-sync on plays like that.

  4. You have to play your game and not worry about injuries. There are little adjustments you can make like running out of bounds instead of trying for an extra yard or sliding instead of taking on a linebacker, but the surest way to get injured is to be overly concerned about getting injured. Rodgers makes so many great plays when he extends the play by getting out of the pocket. I’d love to see him throw the ball away instead of scrambling but the Packers are better off letting him play the way he has been playing throughout his great career.

  5. Injury is possible on every play in every game. Can’t play scared. Hopefully both collarbones on Mr. Rodgers are stronger now since they’ve both been all bolted up…

    GO PACK GO!

  6. campingdude1973 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:44 am
    Anthony Barr likes this
    /////////////////////////////

    Anthony Barr plays past the whistle because he’s compensating for no longer being fast enough to arrive at a play on-time. That was exactly the type of play Viking fans whined about after the NFCCG against New Orleans when Favre was getting the snot knocked out of him. Late and unnecessary, unless of course you’re getting paid a bounty, or you’re simply too slow in the first place.

  7. I like that Philbin is back..

    .. but his cast of characters is nothing like what it was when he was here last;

    Jennings, Nelson, Finley, Driver, Cobb… Starks, Ryan Grant…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!