Panthers ready for “closure” after sale of team

AP

The Panthers players and coaches were having an OTA in Charlotte Tuesday, while just down the road in Atlanta, they were being sold to David Tepper.

And while many of the longer-serving players and coaches had close relationships with previous owner Jerry Richardson, the sense of being ready to move on was clear, after months of investigation into Richardson’s workplace misconduct (which triggered the sale).

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers seemed ready to move on.

“He’s got a sense and feel for football,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said of Tepper. “He’s been around it. He owned a small percentage of the Steelers. So he’s got a feel. It was good, and I know eventually we’ll sit down and talk football and talk about this team. . . .

“We really haven’t been able to get down to the details yet, but all in due time. I think it’ll be really good, he really seemed like a football guy.”

Rivera met Tepper and made a presentation about the team’s football side during his site visit earlier this spring.

But Rivera was also a Richardson supporter, and even broke down the team in the name of the disgraced owner, after the Sports Illustrated bombshell which detailed his sexual and racial harassment of employees.

Tight end Greg Olsen was also close with the previous owner, who helped the Olsen family through their son’s heart condition. But even he saw the value of clear air in front of them.

“I’m sure a lot of people are just ready for some closure, just ready for that transition to start, and I guess today is the start of that,” Olsen. said “This transition has been inevitable for a little while, since it was announced that the team would be sold.

“I just think for a lot of people in the building, players, (can) just put all of this to rest. Move forward in the new direction that the team is going with.”

The league’s investigation continues since they want to make sure the issues didn’t extend beyond the owner, but for the most part, the Panthers were able to turn a page yesterday.