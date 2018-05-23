President Trump to react to NFL’s new anthem rule on FOX News

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2018, 11:44 PM EDT
AP

If any NFL owners thought that capitulating to President Trump on the anthem issue would get him to stop talking about it, think again.

The President will appear Thursday morning on FOX News Channel, and he’s will share his reaction to the NFL’s decision to compel players to respect the flag and the national anthem — or to stay in the locker room.

The Commander-in-Chief’s network-of-choice has taped the interview, which means that it’s already known that the topic will be addressed.

Already, President Trump Vice President Mike Pence have declared victory over the NFL regarding the anthem issue. Look for more of the same on Thursday, and beyond. Which will make the NFL’s decision to cave to political pressure even more curious.

Keep the policy that the NFL crafted roughly a decade ago, which gave players the right to protest, and the attacks from the White House would have continued. Scrap the policy and demand standing, and the attacks from the White House will continue.

So what really has been gained? Time will tell. For now, though, it seems like the NFL hasn’t made a bad situation any better by alienating plenty of players and fans, inviting potential legal challenges from the NFL Players Association, and giving President Trump a reason to constantly brag and boast about taking on the NFL and winning.

 

6 responses to "President Trump to react to NFL's new anthem rule on FOX News

  2. Another publicity stunt. I wish we had a real President instead of a reality TV personality.

  3. Cool, maybe he’ll stop insulting POWs and veterans one of these days while he’s at it! Not holding my breath though.

  4. Trump was not the reason the policy changed. The decreased revenue from the upset fan base who overwhelmingly view the kneeling by players as being disrespectful to the American Flag, the Military/Veteran’s and our Country.

    The past two years the point has been made by the players and it’s time to stop protesting and start developing ideas and action plans to make this great Nation, better. Let’s hope that happens.

  5. How does this criminal liar who dodged the draft and has committed actual, no-kidding treason have any ability to comment on anyone’s ‘patriotism’?

  6. Respect the flag or don’t play the game – its as simple as that – I agree with the change,its about time all players stood up and saluted those who have fallen before us and those who are still risking their lives everyday while these millionaires are playing a game for multimillions a year – if you have an agenda regarding the Anthem and America do it on your own time and off the field – jmho

