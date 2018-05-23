President, Vice President declare anthem victory

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
The ink is barely dry on the NFL’s new anthem policy, and the man most responsible for forcing the league to compel standing for the anthem is declaring victory.

Vice President Mike Pence, who stormed out of a 49ers-Colts game due to kneeling by the visiting team that he knew or should have known would occur, tweeted #Winning along with a headline declaring the NFL’s revised rule a “stunning victory for President Trump.” President Donald Trump quickly retweeted the message through his official @POTUS account.

It’s no surprise, and it’s surely not the last time the NFL will hear from the President or the Vice President. Did anyone truly think that the NFL crying “Uncle” would end this? Trump and Pence would have continued to attack if the rule hadn’t changed, and they’ll now revel in the fact that they forced the NFL to bow to their will. Repeatedly.

For an administration that has a reputation for declaring victory when the circumstances don’t justify it, this one definitely justifies a little crowing and/or chest-thumping. The President has managed to get a group of billionaires who refused on multiple occasions to give him a seat at the table to kiss his ring and do his bidding. Their reward definitely won’t be silence.

Thus, President Trump wins. The NFL loses. And President Trump will reminder anyone and everyone about this victory.

So . . . congratulations, NFL?

  4. If winning looks like the rich bullying the rights of the people then yes, this is winning. Otherwise it’s actually a minor setback for a movement that has nothing to do with the flag and everything to do with suppression.

  5. donnie trump – NEVER SERVED IN ARMED FORCES

    mike pence – NEVER SERVED IN ARMED FORCES

  6. Dude’s are playing a kids game for millions of dollars. Cash your huge check, go home to your mansion and trophy wife and protest about how opressed you are.

  7. What you have to understand is that the protesting is severely hurting ratings and therefor ad revenue. The evidence:

    1. NBA ratings are up 8% this year, NFL ratings are down 10%, so you can’t blame cord cutting.
    2. Alejandro Villenueva had the 7th highest selling jersey last year.

    Protesting. Is. Bad. For. Business.

  8. There’s a 100% chance there will be legal recourse from the NFLPA. The NFL tried to take a shortcut here by circumventing the CBA and trying to take something from the players without giving something in return. This is far from over. Remember the last time POTUS tried to tell the players to stop? Even more started protesting. We’re about to see the same in September.

  14. The NBA has had this same exact rule to stand for the anthem for years and years. And nobody has ever had any backlash to them. Its a rule the boss sets in place. If you don’t like it find a different job.

  15. Today’s koan: Are thin-skinned patriots really patriots at all?

    The greatest nation in the history of the world was born out of protest. Extremely disappointed in the NFL’s inability to standup for the freedom of expression.

  16. I’m not sure people can get much more despicable than those in this administration – they make the people at 345 Park Avenue look like amateurs – however I’m sure they’re not done trying to out-do themselves.

  17. Comrade Trump,taking credit for this is like saying Benedict Arnold ended the Revolutionary War.

  20. It only took the NFL 2 years to see that the average fan wants to watch football and not millionaires virtue signal.

  21. NFL loses? They’d have lost far more ($) had they let the protest continue. Since they are
    a business, the ($) is the only thing that matters. Both the NFL and Trump won.

  22. The fact that he tweeted “#winning” really did make me laugh. Guy has got some humor I have to give him that.

    But then you say, cmon man you’re the president not a troll.

    In all seriousness, I see why he’s saying its a win for him but its really not. The anthem issue was a problem for owners even before Trump told the SOB’s to stand or get out. Owners were going to make a solution to benefit them regardless.

    The owners won. Not Trump.

    And with that said can we all stop hating each other and work together for the betterment of the country? (yes I know it is far fetched)

  24. billvick111 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:46 pm
    There’s a 100% chance there will be legal recourse from the NFLPA. The NFL tried to take a shortcut here by circumventing the CBA and trying to take something from the players without giving something in return. This is far from over. Remember the last time POTUS tried to tell the players to stop? Even more started protesting. We’re about to see the same in September.
    ______________
    And they had better be prepared for the fans to PROTEST like NEVER seen before. For the players this is a losing proposition. NO ONE TOOK AWAY THEIR RIGHT TO PROTEST. Just do it on their own time LIKE THE REST OF US. GO FIGURE!

