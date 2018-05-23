Report: Richie Incognito held by police after incident at gym

Getty Images

Richie Incognito is an NFL free agent after being released by the Bills this week, but he’s reportedly been held by police after an incident in Florida on Wednesday.

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources confirmed Incognito has been placed in an involuntary hold for a mental evaluation after police were called to a gym to intervene during an altercation between Incognito and another man.

The alleged victim told TMZ Incognito threw a tennis ball for no reason and followed up by throwing a dumbbell at him as well. Incognito was allegedly “rambling about the government and screaming at the man to ‘get off my f*cking playground'” while this was going on.

Incognito sought treatment for mental health issues in Arizona in 2014 after he smashed his own car with a baseball bat.