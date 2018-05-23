Report: Rob Gronkowski close to getting reworked deal

Getty Images

The Patriots and Rob Gronkowski are nearing a reworked contract, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. Howe adds it is unknown whether the All-Pro tight end will sign an extension or simply earn a raise.

The sides have worked toward a renegotiated deal since last month when Gronkowski committed to playing this season.

Gronkowski is signed through the 2019 season and scheduled to make $9 million this season and $10 million next season. The Patriots restructured the deal May 24, 2017, giving Gronkowski a chance to earn more in incentives last season.

Gronkowski made $5.5 million in incentives in 2017, giving him a total salary of $10.2 million.

He has skipped the team’s voluntary offseason workouts. The Patriots’ mandatory minicamp is June 5-7.