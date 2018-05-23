Reuben Foster will rejoin 49ers on Thursday

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
With domestic violence charges against linebacker Reuben Foster dismissed, there’s no reason for Foster to continue to be away from the 49ers. And so he’ll return. Immediately.

“The organization is aware the domestic violence charges against Reuben Foster were dismissed earlier today,” 49ers G.M. John Lynch said in a statement issued last Wednesday.” As a result, he will have the opportunity to rejoin the team tomorrow. It has been made clear to Reuben that his place on this team is one that must continue to be earned. We will continue to monitor the remaining misdemeanor charge.”

The misdemeanor charge relates to allegations of illegal weapons possession. But that’s nothing in comparison to the dismissed charges of domestic violence. The 49ers had said that, if the prosecution had resulted in a finding that Foster had committed domestic violence, he would have been cut by the team.

16 responses to “Reuben Foster will rejoin 49ers on Thursday

  3. So many posters on this site and others were quick to crucify the man before all the facts came out. I’m just glad he was granted due process rather than be convicted in the court of public opinion

  4. Liberal Football Talk says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:46 pm
    It’s more probable than not that he committed the crime. You k ow what to do Roger… integrity and everything

    _________________________________________________________________________

    Of course he committed the crime because you were there and witnessed everything right?

  5. Really, paid the gal off. Why do I think he will reoffend…hey John, you’re not that naive are you?…a Stanford grad as well.

  6. He did not hit the woman. She attempted to extort him, and stole from him.

    But still the Court of Roger will seize six of his game checks and kindly remind Reuben on his way out the door to stand up straight, take his helmet off, and place his hand over his heart.

  9. I think he was already convicted by the court of public opinion. The news outlets have a lot of influence over public opinion when the public tldrs everything without getting facts.

  10. The same people who wanted to jump all over this and wanted him cut right away are now in full cynic mode (“he paid her”, “yea right, he did it”, etc.)…because of course they are. You cannot admit when you were wrong. Classless.

  11. How did they reduce the felony assault rifle charge, to a misdemeanor, did it become less of an assault rifle or something?

  13. If the Commis dont band him for 6 games the cowboys nation will be in an uproar like how he did for Zeke plus it will show how the fans will hate him more.

  14. Assuming Foster didn’t pay off this woman he BETTER file counter suit for defamation of character then we will know he wasn’t lying. If he doesn’t file that answers the question

  15. It’s true people are assumed innocent but it’s also true that wealthy people often get away with crimes because they can afford the best lawyers and people around them suddenly have bad memories. The fact that Foster has had failed drug tests and had a confrontation with a doctor at the NFL combine along with his illegal gun is proof that he has behavioral problems and leads me not to give him the benefit of the doubt.

