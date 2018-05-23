Reuben Foster will rejoin 49ers on Thursday

Getty Images

With domestic violence charges against linebacker Reuben Foster dismissed, there’s no reason for Foster to continue to be away from the 49ers. And so he’ll return. Immediately.

“The organization is aware the domestic violence charges against Reuben Foster were dismissed earlier today,” 49ers G.M. John Lynch said in a statement issued last Wednesday.” As a result, he will have the opportunity to rejoin the team tomorrow. It has been made clear to Reuben that his place on this team is one that must continue to be earned. We will continue to monitor the remaining misdemeanor charge.”

The misdemeanor charge relates to allegations of illegal weapons possession. But that’s nothing in comparison to the dismissed charges of domestic violence. The 49ers had said that, if the prosecution had resulted in a finding that Foster had committed domestic violence, he would have been cut by the team.