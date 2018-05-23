Reuben Foster won’t stand trial on domestic violence charges

Getty Images

Linebacker Reuben Foster seemingly had a judge clear the way to his return to the 49ers.

Judge Nona Klippen ruled Wednesday that insufficient evidence exists to proceed with domestic violence charges against Foster, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Those charges against him were dropped.

His ex-girlfriend recanted accusations against him in a hearing last week. Elissa Ennis said she made up allegations that Foster struck her because Foster broke up with her and she “wanted him to go down” as a result. Ennis also described her actions as a “money scheme.”

Foster has two other court dates ahead, though.

The charge of possession of an assault weapon was reduced to a misdemeanor Wednesday, per Maiocco, with pre-trial set for June 6.

Foster also is due in an Alabama courtroom June 20 to face a marijuana possession charge from a January 12 arrest. He is subject to league discipline for that arrest under the NFL’s substances of abuse policy.

Foster has stayed away from the 49ers’ offseason work since the domestic violence charges were filed in April with the team waiting for the case to play out in court.