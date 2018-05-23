Robert Kraft has talked to Tom Brady, who will be at minicamp

Getty Images

Bill Belichick might not be talking about the guys who aren’t at OTAs, but his boss is.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told a group of reporters at the owners meeting in Atlanta this morning that he had spoken with Tom Brady, and that his quarterback was looking forward to showing up for minicamp (which is mandatory).

Kraft emphasized that they were “voluntary” workouts, and they really are (I mean as long as a player has leverage). He also said that “nothing has changed” and that Brady’s relationship with the team is fine.

Kraft has spoken previously this offseason about Brady’s future, and the possibility of addressing his contract situation. He’s also sat down with both Brady and Belichick this offseason, after the reports of the tension between them last year.

So for now, Brady will continue to enjoy family time, and his ultimate boss seems to be fine with that.