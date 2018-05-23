Ryan Tannehill: I have to “go out and perform” to stick around

AP

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is working on the field at OTAs this week and said Wednesday that he was fully cleared for football last week after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

Tannehill said he feels blessed to be able to be back on the field after such a long layoff and doing more than the mental reps he was limited to last season. Tannehill also said he doesn’t have any regrets about opting not to have surgery after initially hurting his knee late in the 2016 season because every medical opinion he got was that he should not have an operation at that point.

While there was unanimity with his doctors, there hasn’t been the same unanimity in opinion about Tannehill’s future as the starter with the Dolphins. There was a lot of discussion about the Dolphins taking a quarterback early in the draft, but Tannehill said such talk wasn’t a concern for him.

“I wasn’t worried,” Tannehill said at a press conference. “Every team has to evaluate positions and make the best decisions for the organization, but it never changed my course of action or my plan. I knew I have to go out and perform whether they drafted somebody or not. That’s the case this year, that’s the case every year. You have to go out and perform or you won’t be around.”

The Dolphins didn’t take a quarterback early and Tannehill is headed into the 2018 season as a starter. Anything beyond that will hinge on how he goes out and performs this year.