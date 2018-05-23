Sean Taylor’s killer seeks a reduced sentence

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2018, 1:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

The man who shot and killed Sean Taylor more than a decade ago hopes to get out of prison at some point before 2060.

Eric Rivera, who was 17 at the time, received a 57-year sentence in 2013 after being convicted of second-degree murder. Via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, Rivera seeks a reduced sentence for two reasons: (1) sentencing laws for juveniles have changed; and (2) several other defendants in the case received much shorter sentences.

“I don’t think he should behind bars for the rest of his life for something that was a mistake and an accident,” Rivera’s mother testified on Wednesday.

Said Rivera, now 28, in court:  “I believe I deserve a second chance because I’ve grown. I know I can be a productive citizen.”

Rivera and four other youths robbed Taylor’s South Florida home in November 2007, at a time when they believed he was out of town. Rivera shot Taylor as he rushed them with a machete that he kept in his bedroom for protection. The bullet severed Taylor’s femoral artery, and he later died at a local hospital.

The mastermind of the plot, Jason Mitchell, received a life sentence. Venjah Hunte, Timmy Lee Brown, and Charles Wardlow are serving 29 years, 18 years, and 30 years, respectively.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Sean Taylor’s killer seeks a reduced sentence

  3. 1) did you say “yutes?”

    2) how does Rivera’s mother think they “accidentally” broke into Taylor’s house with a loaded gun and then accidentally used it? If sentencing laws have changed, hey what the heck, take the shot in the dark, but don’t pull the “accident” card…

  4. This is one of those “you have to live with the consequences” situations. It’s not like they stole a car to go joyriding. Jackie Taylor had to grow up without a Dad because of your “mistake” and “accident.”

  5. “a mistake and an accident”…..that there is one seriously delusional mother

  6. Cmon man, you raided the guys house, killed him when he was protecting his family, home. What world do these people live in. A mistake and a accident? Lol… maybe if his mom raised a better child, she wouldn’t sound ridiculous.

  12. “I don’t think he should behind bars for the rest of his life for something that was a mistake and an accident.”

    A mistake and an accident? No. Eric Rivera and his friends did not mistakenly end up in Taylor’s home, and that gun did not accidentally go off.

  13. Deserves a second chance? Did Sean Taylor get a second chance to live? His mom said it was an accident, was being in another’s house without their permission taking his stuff an accident to? I bet if Taylor had a gun instead of a machete, this mom would be suing Taylor for killing her son. Be lucky you have a son to go visit, I’m sure Taylor’s mom would like that opportunity.

  15. I feel terrible for his family especially his mother but it was his choice to take a weapon. Young people make a lot of mistakes but this is one error of judgement there is no turning back from. To break into somebody’s home is a mistake, to rough someoone up or scare them is a mistake but fire a gun at someone while your in their home just doesn’t warrant any sympathy. In fact I would increase the sentence just for having the gall to appeal imo a very lenient sentence.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!