Steelers agree to contract with Mason Rudolph

Now that Mason Rudolph and Ben Roethlisberger have broken the ice, they can toast the rookie’s new deal.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Steelers have agreed to terms with the third-round quarterback on his four-year deal.

That leaves just first-round pick Terrell Edmunds without a deal, as they breeze through signings league-wide.

Rudolph was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country at Oklahoma State, and some thought he could be a first-rounder. That didn’t materialize, but the Steelers thought he was too good a value to pass in the third.

Roethlisberger said immediately after the draft he thought they might have used the pick on a player of more immediate impact, especially after trading wide receiver Martavis Bryant. But Roethlisberger said yesterday that we all took that out of context, and that everything was fine, so it must be.

14 responses to “Steelers agree to contract with Mason Rudolph

  3. Why does Ben talk to the media when he is clearly so bad at it? Just to hear the sound of his own voice?

  5. The next 5-6 years are going to be an embarrassing disappointment
    for pittsburgh steelers fans.

    Insecure drama queen ben roethlisberger will rot the team from the inside
    as he crawls and limps towards retirement.

  7. doctorrustbelt says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:56 am
    The next 5-6 years are going to be an embarrassing disappointment
    for pittsburgh steelers fans.

    *********************************************************************************

    The same kind of embarrassing disappointment the past 50 years has been for Bengals fans?

  8. mmmpierogi says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:00 am
    doctorrustbelt says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:56 am
    The next 5-6 years are going to be an embarrassing disappointment
    for pittsburgh steelers fans.

    *********************************************************************************

    The same kind of embarrassing disappointment the past 50 years has been for Bengals fans?
    **************************+++++++***++++++**************************
    As a Bengals fan this is funny and I agree. Rustbelt, not a good idea not to rag on the Steelers when they beat us every year and our team has not won a playoff game in 25 years.

  9. Ben just soiled himself

    Another brilliant football comment from the Dorito eating couch potato…….we get it you are an obtuse obsessed Steeler hating troll without friends or a life….bless your pea pickin little heart.

    Glad to hear this and Ben’s words,of encouragement to his possible heir.

  11. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:59 am
    Time’s up Ben. Your successor has arrived.

    ———–

    Too bad your Jets have been waiting for Joe Nameth’s successor for 50 years now

  14. Would love for Big Ben to claim another Lombardi before relinquishing the position to Mason Rudolph in about 3 years and watching the next great qb in Steelers history claim more Lombardi’s. Could happen.

