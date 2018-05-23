Steelers agree to contract with Mason Rudolph

AP

Now that Mason Rudolph and Ben Roethlisberger have broken the ice, they can toast the rookie’s new deal.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Steelers have agreed to terms with the third-round quarterback on his four-year deal.

That leaves just first-round pick Terrell Edmunds without a deal, as they breeze through signings league-wide.

Rudolph was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country at Oklahoma State, and some thought he could be a first-rounder. That didn’t materialize, but the Steelers thought he was too good a value to pass in the third.

Roethlisberger said immediately after the draft he thought they might have used the pick on a player of more immediate impact, especially after trading wide receiver Martavis Bryant. But Roethlisberger said yesterday that we all took that out of context, and that everything was fine, so it must be.