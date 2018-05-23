Todd Bowles: No regrets about Christian Hackenberg pick

Getty Images

The Jets traded quarterback Christian Hackenberg to the Raiders on Tuesday a short time after the 2016 second-round pick said that he felt frustrated by “not really getting any information from anybody on how to fix” the problems with his game that led him to be anchored to the bench the last two seasons.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said later that those comments didn’t contribute to the decision to make the trade because players are allowed to be critical and because he feels they did work to correct flaws in Hackenberg’s game. Bowles said he can’t answer fully why things never worked out, but that he doesn’t feel regret about the decision to draft Hackenberg.

“Anytime a pick doesn’t work out I guess you can look at it as a waste,” Bowles said in comments distributed by the team. “When a pick does work out, it is not a waste. You learn lessons from everything you do in life. It isn’t just football and draft picks. If anyone has a four-leaf clover up their butt and it is going to work out every time please let me know that person because hey, it didn’t work out here.”

With Sam Darnold joining the team as a first-round pick this year, there will be further scrutiny of the Jets’ ability to develop a quarterback. Bowles said he doesn’t think the Hackenberg experience will play into what happens with Darnold because the two players “are completely different.”

The coach was also asked if Teddy Bridgewater‘s work influenced the decision to make a trade. Bowles said he liked what he saw during Tuesday’s OTA, although he cautioned it was just one practice for a player who will have to show his knee can hold up over the long term.