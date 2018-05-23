Troy Vincent: Players will adjust and learn new helmet rule

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 23, 2018, 9:06 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL’s new rule barring players from lowering their heads to initiate contact with the helmet sounds like it could be a nightmare for officials, players, coaches and fans watching at home, because there will be so many penalties called that the game will turn into a long slog. But the NFL says that’s not going to happen.

Although NFL Executive V.P. of Football Operations Troy Vincent acknowledged on PFT Live that an increase in penalties could happen “possibly during preseason,” he said that by the time the regular-season starts, he’s confident everyone will be on the same page about what is and is not allowed.

“During training camp we’ve got to make sure our officials are out and are properly educating and making sure the coaches and players and officials are aligned,” he said. “The players will adjust. They continue to do so. We want the officials to call what they see.”

Vincent said the NFL’s goal is to train players to use their hands, arms and shoulders to initiate contact, and not their heads.

“It’s really about hands first, head to the side,” Vincent said. “Let’s get the shoulder back involved in the game, let’s make sure we get the hands back involved in the game.”

This is undeniably a big rule change, but only time will tell how big an impact it makes on the final product on the field.

29 responses to “Troy Vincent: Players will adjust and learn new helmet rule

  1. I couldn’t be happier. Finally the push I needed to be liberated from watching the nfl. I’ll still read PFT and check out the scores, but watching days are done. I’m in Canada, we have the CFL. It’s a little hokey, but at least it’s real football.

  2. This is not going to be good!! If the 3 point stance goes away I’m done watching football and I’m there are millions that are going to do the same thing. Terrible rule that will enable refs to control the game. Terrible rule in my opinion because the only way to stop it is get rid of the 3 point stance. Good job NFL!! Lol

  3. TRANSLATION: FEARFUL pittsburgh steelers fans will whine and cry about Vontaze Burfict

  4. HA HA HA Way to go NFL ( NOT FOR LONG ) You are destroying the game we all grew up with for almost a hundred yrs… Ignore what is happening to NASCAR with fans abandoning that sport because they thought change was good? Same thing is going to happen to nfl football, We will begin to dump the sport when it becomes truly something else and unrecognizable to us ……………

  5. This will be another way to manipulate games by the officials.. Pick and choose who and when to throw out KEY PLAYERS!

  6. Can everyone threatening to be “done” with the NFL just go ahead and leave? No need to announce your exit. Just do something else and post on other pages. Thanks in advance.

  7. just get rid of the damn helmet. Why have a helmet if you are not allowed to “touch” any part of another player with it?

    So adding a Thursday game – check. Lobbying for an 18 game schedule – check. Contracts that are aren’t guaranteed (thereby nudging players to hide injuries and play through concussions) – check.

    But of course the NFL is ALL about player safety

  8. “Troy Vincent: Players will adjust and learn new helmet rule”

    Translation? Spectators will adjust and learn to get their “entertainment” from a different sport.

    The NFL has jumped the shark.

  9. “Hands first, head to the side “…what about a running back lowering his head to get through the line on 4th and 1? This whole thing sounds like a disaster…

  10. I am always right, right? says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:20 am

    I couldn’t be happier. Finally the push I needed to be liberated from watching the nfl. I’ll still read PFT and check out the scores, but watching days are done. I’m in Canada, we have the CFL. It’s a little hokey, but at least it’s real football.

    _____________________

    HAHAHAHAHAHAH the CFL is real football HAHAHAHA

  11. Next, no hands. Fingers can poke out eyes so they have to go. (Except for qb’s so they can throw, but why, since there will be nobody able to catch it except with their teeth, maybe) Roger, why are y’all so stupid?

  12. You have finally ruined football. Please explain the difference between the nfl abd flag football? When your ratings finally fall below hockey viewership, youll realize its too late. Goodell, the killer of pro football

  13. The “adjustment” will be soft lame engagements by offensive and defensive lineman so their helmets don’t touch and get thrown out of game.

    Basically the walk thru look at the line of scrimmage.

    At least teams can save money. No need to have actual offensive and defensive big lineman now. Just throw anyone out there to simulate blocking and rushing during game. Pro Bowl style play.

  15. So much gnashing of teeth and stamping of feet! Any lineman who hits with the CROWN of his helmet out of a three-point stance will either get slapped face-first into the turf or just plain run around because he can’t see his target. If you thinks it works any other way, you really don’t know the game.

    The game has changed to protect the players many times in the past and survived quite nicely. Cut the drama: it’s time to evolve.

  16. How can they try to get the players to understand the rule when the referees can’t even interpret it and figure it out ?!?! LOL

  17. The people who claim this rule is ruining football must not have heard of a guy named Lawrence Taylor. Watch the clips. LT’s head is always up and to the side on tackles.

    Leading with your head is not only unsafe, it is ineffective. As soon as you drop your head, you can’t see your opponent.

  19. Giving refs more ability to control the outcome games right around the same time that sports gambling becomes legal federally?

    Coinkidink?

  20. I am not that worried because once the regular season begins the game we all know and love will be played. I believe pre season will be a testing ground for this with the NFL leadership whispering to the officials let the boys play (this of course will be done without the players knowledge). Bottomline is the NFL needs to have players sign, if they do not already, sign a liability clause. Players cant play the game, get compensated well to play and then sue once they are done when they knew the dangers of playing.

  21. It simply can’t be called. Can you imagine trying to defend on the goal line with this BS rule. The only thing it defends against is future law suits.

  22. rdhome2 says:
    You have finally ruined football. Please explain the difference between the nfl abd flag football? When your ratings finally fall below hockey viewership, youll realize its too late. Goodell, the killer of pro football
    —————————————————
    He’s a liberal, and the hallmark of liberalism is that it destroys everything it touches. SEE: Detroit

  23. The real issue here is how consistently the refs will call penalties. If the make the same call every play an infraction occurs against every player on every team….then fine. But if they call these penalties some of the time and not others this will be a disaster.

  24. Maybe we should actually wait to see the product on the field before crying like children over the coming “destruction” of our beloved sport.

  27. Just a few more rule changes and Goodell’s legacy will be complete:
    1. Intentional grounding is legal.
    2. No rushing of punts or field goal attempts.
    3. No kickoffs.
    4. Offenses have to have a tight end in all formations.
    5. Defenses can’t blitz.

  28. Interesting dual developments…..this new rule combined with legalized gambling puts an awful lot of power and influence into the hands of the refs. Careful….

