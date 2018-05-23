Troy Vincent: Players will adjust and learn new helmet rule

Getty Images

The NFL’s new rule barring players from lowering their heads to initiate contact with the helmet sounds like it could be a nightmare for officials, players, coaches and fans watching at home, because there will be so many penalties called that the game will turn into a long slog. But the NFL says that’s not going to happen.

Although NFL Executive V.P. of Football Operations Troy Vincent acknowledged on PFT Live that an increase in penalties could happen “possibly during preseason,” he said that by the time the regular-season starts, he’s confident everyone will be on the same page about what is and is not allowed.

“During training camp we’ve got to make sure our officials are out and are properly educating and making sure the coaches and players and officials are aligned,” he said. “The players will adjust. They continue to do so. We want the officials to call what they see.”

Vincent said the NFL’s goal is to train players to use their hands, arms and shoulders to initiate contact, and not their heads.

“It’s really about hands first, head to the side,” Vincent said. “Let’s get the shoulder back involved in the game, let’s make sure we get the hands back involved in the game.”

This is undeniably a big rule change, but only time will tell how big an impact it makes on the final product on the field.