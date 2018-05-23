Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Dolphins are encouraged by Ryan Tannehill‘s recovery from last year’s knee injury.

Bills DE Jerry Hughes was glad to knock off the rust at OTAs.

Said Patriots coach Bill Belichick at OTAs, “We’ve got a long, long way to go, a lot of work to do and so we’ll just take it one day at a time and keep moving forward.”

Christian Hackenberg will be remembered for a frustrating tenure with the Jets.

Here’s a look at Michael Crabtree‘s first practice in Baltimore.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis says it’s not a big deal that Carlos Dunlap is skipping OTAs.

The Browns are eager to find out if Cleveland will host the 2020 draft.

The Steelers want to tamp down talk of any beef between Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson is making progress after last year’s torn ACL.

After No. 1 WR T.Y. Hilton, the Colts’ receivers are in a battle.

The Jaguars liked the look of QB Blake Bortles on the first day of OTAs.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is practicing without a knee brace.

Broncos pass rusher Shane Ray thinks if he plays the way he’s capable of playing, his contract will take care of itself.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ talent goes beyond his big arm.

The Chargers will open camp on July 28 in Costa Mesa.

Jon Gruden likes what he sees at Raiders OTAs.

The Cowboys think TE Dalton Schultz will have better production in the NFL than he had at Stanford.

Landon Collins says there’s no B.S. with the Giants’ new coaches, and he likes that.

The Eagles wanted to trade LB Mychal Kendricks, but there were no takers.

Here’s a look at Washington RB Derrius Guice‘s life story.

Bears Care has awarded more than $14.5 million in grants to Chicago-area research efforts focused on finding a cure for breast and ovarian cancer.

The Lions have a crowded backfield and need to figure out who will get the bulk of the carries.

Packers CB Kevin King is working through a plan to get ready to be healthy for the season.

Here’s a look at Vikings rookie CB Mike Hughes.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank wants WR Julio Jones to spend his entire career in Atlanta.

Panthers DE Julius Peppers is recovering from surgery but doing well enough that he can run sprints on the sideline during OTAs.

The Saints are apologizing to fans for mistakenly telling them season tickets were available.

Jason Pierre-Paul and Brent Grimes didn’t attend the start of Buccaneers’ OTAs.

Cardinals WR Chad Williams will have to battle to make the roster.

Rams WR Brandin Cooks made a good first impression at OTAs.

The 49ers are hoping to know more about LB Reuben Foster‘s status soon.

The Seahawks are keeping a close eye on a few undrafted free agents with a chance to make the team.