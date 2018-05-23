Zack Martin not participating in Cowboys’ OTAs

Getty Images

Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin showed up at the team’s training complex Tuesday and went through his regular workout, but he did not participate in organized team activities with his teammates.

He is not at The Star today as Martin’s representation and the Cowboys continue discussions on a contract extension for the All-Pro.

“Obviously, there’s a contract situation going on there — the business of the NFL,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday. “We’ll see how that gets resolved here. But that’s really the reason he hasn’t practiced up to this point.”

Martin is under contract for $9.3 million for 2018 after the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option. The Cowboys expect to make him the highest-paid guard in football surpassing the five-year, $66.5 million deal that Jacksonville gave Andrew Norwell earlier this offseason.

But they are not there yet, and Martin was asked about the slow pace of negotiations last week.

“I really don’t think about it now because I’m with [teammates] working out,” Martin said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We’ll see. Hopefully it gets done. We’ll see where it goes.”

Garrett said he has talked to Martin and understands his position.

“I know there’s ongoing dialogue between his representatives and the Jones about getting his contract done,” Garrett said. “He’s one of the best players we have. He represents everything we want. But there is a business side to this that both sides are working through.”