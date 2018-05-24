49ers throw back to ’94 throwbacks

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers last won the Super Bowl in ’94. A full 24 years later, they’ll be throwing back to the throwbacks that they repeatedly wore en route to their fifth NFL championship.

The team announced the decision on Wednesday night to bring back the white-on-white version of the jerseys with the drop-shadow numbers, along with helmet logos and decals that were used in 1994. That year, the 49ers developed the throwbacks as part of the NFL’s 75th season, with the 49ers eventually securing permission to wear them as often as they wanted. This year, and every year, the 49ers will be limited to wearing the throwbacks twice.

Shown modeling the new-old uniforms is new 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who was six years old when the team last wore the uniforms.

The best news for many 49ers fans will be this: The black-on-black alternate uniforms first used in 2015 are dead and gone. Until they aren’t.

“Those uniforms will remain available for the team to wear in the future,” the 49ers said in a statement regarding the uniforms. (Which may be the worst news for many 49ers fans.)

Regardless, as the 49ers hope to have one of their best teams since 1994, they’ll be looking like they did in 1994. A couple of times.