Art Rooney on anthem: I don’t think there is a way to satisfy everyone

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
Getty Images

When asked about what would constitute not showing respect during the playing of the national anthem, Steelers owner Art Rooney said on Wednesday that he thought things we’ve seen in the past like raising a fist and linking arms with others would qualify.

Rooney clarified that comment on Thursday, saying, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, that he doesn’t view linking arms, which often included other team owners last year, as a sign of disrespect. On the larger question of disrespect, Rooney said that he thinks “standing at attention is not hard to figure out” despite not being spelled out in detail by the league on Wednesday.

Rooney described the league’s solution to the anthem issue as an attempt to strike a balance on a divisive issue. The response to that solution over the last two days makes it hard to argue with another of Rooney’s comments on Thursday.

“I don’t think there is a way to satisfy everyone,” Rooney said.

Rooney went on to say that he does not expect the issue to be a problem for the Steelers this year. The Steelers did not have anyone take a knee last season, but did wind up in the middle of the story when the majority of the team remained in the locker room for the anthem before a September game while left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who served in the United States Army, was standing by himself just outside of the tunnel.

8 responses to “Art Rooney on anthem: I don’t think there is a way to satisfy everyone

  1. The only path to a solution that will quiet the controversy is to collectively bargain. But the NFL likely sees this as an issue giving NFLPA leverage so won’t want to make that part of the CBA. Hence the counterproductive “unanimous” solution.

  2. Rooney’s right in that it’ll be impossible to satisfy everyone on this issue.

    No clue where he’s coming from in saying that the NFL’s solution “strikes a balance” between anything, though. Striking a balance entails finding a solution somewhere in the middle. The NFL’s new policy isn’t that at all.

  3. Stop trying to manufacture patriotism.

    America has some serious problems.

    How about we stop singing the anthem at our sporting events? Even the singers generally make the whole thing about themselves anyway with ornamentation and embellishments.

    The country will still be here tomorrow if we just skip this part.

  5. everyone who wants to kneels when they line up. then when the anthem starts they stand up. this way everyone sees them kneeling so they know that they are voicing their message but if they stand once the anthem actually starts then they aren’t offending anyone.

  7. I agree, but not how this is hard to please everyone. The players are employees albeit very well paid employees like mostly millionaires. How this got this far is beyond me, but as usual, it was a few idiots who decided to make the moment about them ( see Kap). The NFL should have either come out hardline it you will stand & you will be respectful period. Or you can stay in the locker room & wander out afterwards. Now everyone will want their 15 minutes of fame. Name one single employee group that is allowed to protest anything on company time? And if there was a hard line let the few who want to make a big deal go away like Kap & Reid. I was around for the Olympic Games where the athletes raised their fists. But that was a different time & place. Is there still injustice and still racism? Yes, but will this silly kneeling do a single thing to fix it? Nope.

  8. All this drama would have been avoided if, when Kaepernick first sat on the sidelines, Goodell had quietly enforced the original rule requiring players to stand for the anthem. Rather than have the courage to enforce this rule as the NBA does, Goodell made a show of telling players no one would infringe on their free expression. President Trump then manipulated the NFL players’ social justice efforts to distract from his political woes, embarrassing the owners. Now the league has thrown its players under the bus, alienated even more fans, and Trump is using the opportunity to insist on mindless nationalism. Once again, Goodell’s ineptitude has slopped mud on the shield he keeps pretending to protect.

