Bills wideout Zay Jones has knee surgery

The turbulent offseason of Zay Jones has hit another bump.

Via Vic Carruci of the Buffalo News, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Jones had undergone knee surgery, and would miss the rest of their offseason workouts.

McDermott said at this point, there was not a concern that the problem would threaten his season.

Jones, their second-rounder last year, was involved in a bizarre incident which saw him arrested for vandalism while naked and bleeding, after a fight with his brother. Charges were eventually dropped and Jones expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him.

He caught 27 passes as a rookie, and the Bills could clearly use more from him this season after going all-in to land quarterback Josh Allen in the draft.